When will the iPhone 13 be released? Did COVID delay production?





Every fall, along with Apple fans and dislikes, consumer tech geeks line up to scrutinize the company’s latest iPhone. Will Cupertino-based tech giants equip their latest mobile phones with ultra-fast processors? How about a high resolution screen? Did the call quality improve? Hydrophobic coating? Or is it a more fragile charging cable than Nature Valley’s granola bar?

When will the iPhone 13 go on sale and will users finally get the answer to these very difficult questions?

What are the expected specs and release dates for the iPhone 13?

Some people suspect that the iPhone “13” is simply called the “12S.” Apple has created a number of brand new body styles with a ton of internal upgrades for the final batch of iPhones. Its phone and line of phone types has also expanded significantly, maintaining production of older models at mini, more attractive prices and offering “professional” versions of high-end devices.

Some believe that the latest iPhones may be available in September at the latest, and TechRadar predicts that phones will be available for sale by September 7 or 14, 2021 (new iPhones are always available). It will be released on Tuesday).

It all depends on how quickly Apple was able to recover from the pandemic. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were pushed in October 2020 as a result of COVID-19, and the Mini and Pro Max were released in November.

Overall, a fairly solid S upgrade worth the money. See you tomorrow, the 32-inch iMac.

— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) May 21, 2021

The iPhone 12 Mini didn’t sell very well, but many believe that the “mini” line will replace the SE version of the phone and a mini version of the iPhone 13 will be released. ..

With respect to the new iPhone 13 spec, the Pro version is believed to eventually have a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored that the 13 and 13 minis still have two lenses, and the pros are rocking the lenses of three cameras.

Many also believe that phones, regardless of model, rock the A15 Bionic chipset and up to 1TB of storage capacity.

When it comes to phone design, MacRumors tweeted that the exposed front glass of the phone shows a small notch when the earpiece is moved to the top bezel.

The accessory maker’s plastic “dummy” phone also shows that the iPhone’s notch and bezel are relatively small. This also seems to be supported by the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit, which was created based on the technical specifications of the phone leaked online.

Other new physical changes may include “reducing bumps” on the camera unit so that the lens does not stick out too much.

I saw the completed version of iPhone 13 Pro for the first time. Thanks again to @ ld_vova for doing a great job with this (note that it is likely to change during mass production, as it happened with AirPods Max). Nor). pic.twitter.com/WMl9fIbTNm

— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) May 21, 2021

It is important to remove all these leaks with a grain of salt. But if multiple leakers with good track record post more or less the same claim about the next unit, it’s hard to believe they’re working on something.







