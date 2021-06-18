Google Tag Manager overview and data collection





9. How to get started

This section outlines the key steps you take to get started with Google Tag Manager and implement Google Analytics Universal Tracking Tags.

1. Set up a GTM account

The first step is to create a GTM account. Do this:

Go to the Google Tag Manager site and[アカウントの作成]Click the link. Add more details (name your company for your account and your site for your container) and select your platform type (for example, web.2). Add a GTM container script to your site

After creating an account, reading and approving the Terms of Service, you will see a pop-up containing the GTM container script snippet that you need to add to your website.

As mentioned earlier, adding this container script to your website or web builder platform may require developer assistance (if you are confident that you can hard-code it yourself, or the website builder (Unless it provides built-in integration or simple steps)-step-by-step process).

The script is[管理]>[Googleタグマネージャーのインストール]It’s always available in, so you can click this pop-up to start creating tags in your workspace before the container script is actually added (although the container script obviously needs to be added in the following location: There is a site) before setting the tags to create live.

Once the container script is added to the script, enter the GTM workspace and go to the top right[送信]Click and follow the steps to publish an empty container.

3. Create a tracking tag

The next step is to create your first tracking tag in your new GTM workspace, the area of ​​your GTM account where you will create tags to add to your site. In this example, we’re adding a brand new Google Analytics Universal tag to track page views for the first time.

In the workspace[新しいタグを追加]Click Give the tag a descriptive name (eg Google Analytics Universal-Pageview-All Pages) Click the tagging box and click[Google Analytics：Universal Analytics]Select (If you want to add a Google Analytics 4 tracking tag, select Google Analytics: GA4 configuration) Select a track type-in ​​this case pageviews (but Google to track specific site interactions) If you have set up Analytics (universal) event tracking, select the event) Create a new Google Analytics configuration variable Add your Google Analytics ID (Get from the tracking code in the Properties> Tracking Info> Google Analytics Account Management section (You can) Leave the cookie domain automatic (when adding Google Analytics for the first time) (when adding settings such as custom) variables or metrics, add them with more settings such as content groups) Variables Name-Example: Google Analytics Universal-Google AnalyticsSettingSave Select that new Goo gle Analytics Settings Click on the variable trigger[すべてのページ](The Google Analytics tracking script should appear on every page of your site. If you’re tracking a particular event, choose a different trigger). Save the tag.

Note-If you use GTM to implement Google Analytics, make sure your Google Analytics tracking code is not hard coded on your site. If you add it again via GTM, it will be recorded twice and the data will be distorted.

For more information on how to add Universal Analytics tags to your site for the first time, see this Google Tag Manager help article. Learn how to add Google Analytics 4 tags via GTM.

4. Preview the tag

Before publishing a new tag (publishing it to your site), it’s important to test the tags you created in preview mode to make sure they’re recording as expected and fix the problem. In GTM preview mode, only you (not other site visitors) can browse your site as if these tags were exposed.

To test the new Google Analytics tags:

Click the preview button at the top right of the workspace. This will open two new tabs and pop-ups. Enter the URL of the site in the pop-up[接続]Click to display the first new tab (sites in preview mode). Clicking on a site on this tab will launch the tag you created and see how it works in the debugger. Another new tab is Google Tag Assistant (tagassistant.google.com). This is the debugger screen. You can see all the information about the tags that are launched on your site, make sure they are launched correctly, and record the information correctly. This is very technical and can take some getting used to, but you need to look at the section where the tag was fired. The activated tag is displayed. To see the new Google Analytics pageview tag, click the link loaded in the container on the left. (This will appear as soon as the web page loads.) Below the launched tag, you’ll see the new Google Analytics tag (Google Analytics Universal-Page Views-All Pages). This means that the tracking tag was fired when the page was loaded. Check your implementation and visit your Google Analytics Universal account to see real-time reports. The page view is displayed.

For more information on preview mode and how to test tags, see this Tag Manager help article.

5. Publish a new tag

Once you’ve verified that your tags are working and your data is recorded properly, publish your tags in Tag Manager.

Publishing a tag creates and publishes a new version of the container. Each time you publish a new tag, a new version of your workspace is created. Versions are very useful because they allow you to revert tags to previous versions if you need to fix implementation errors.

To publish a new Google Analytics tag:

Top right[送信]Click[公開してバージョンを作成]Select Add version name and version description-make sure this describes the changes you made. Example: Name Google Analytics Universal Tag Addition Description: Initial upload of Universal Analytics tracking tag, launch All page views 6.Check the report

The final check after implementing tracking tags is to make sure that the relevant reporting platforms (Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Google Ads, etc.) are recording the data as expected.

You need to make sure that the data is recorded immediately after the tag is activated and that the data is as expected after a week.

If you need to make changes to the tag, you can change the tag within GTM to create and publish a new version.

Select its new Google Analytics settings Variable Click and select all pages (Google Analytics tracking script should appear on all pages of your site-if you’re tracking a particular event, select a different trigger Save the tag Set the tag live on your website Support from DigitalBoost to help you do all of this!

See the Digital Boost program for advice and support on all aspects of digital marketing, processes and platforms. We offer free 1: 1 consulting, online resources, training, and webins to help you grow and grow your business in Scotland.

