May 2021 Cloud news from official Google blog





Google Cloud’s new products, technologies and learning resources have the potential to blossom. This is a summary of the most popular posts in May on the Google Cloud blog.

New platform makes machine learning easier

At Google I / O, the annual conference for developers, we announced the general availability of Vertex AI, Google’s integrated machine learning platform that can speed up the construction, deployment and management of artificial intelligence (AI) models. With much less coding required to build a custom model, Vertex AI can be used by data analysts and data scientists with varying levels of expertise. For example, a division of L’Oréal is using Vertex AI to create tools that allow people to try beauty products online.

There are three new data products

The Data Cloud Summit introduced many new solutions that help organizations support their data cloud strategies and gain value from their data. It includes Dataplex, which allows organizations to centrally manage, monitor, and manage data across various systems. Data stream. This allows enterprises to replicate data in real time between disparate databases, storage systems, and applications with minimal latency. Analytics hubs provide a way to access and share data and analytic models across organizational boundaries.

First technology enhances carbon-free energy

We announced new technologies that will help us reach our goal of operating on carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by 2030. Fervo is a next-generation geothermal project that will soon add carbon-free energy to the grid that powers data centers. Infrastructure throughout Nevada. Using fiber optic cables in the well, Fervo collects information about the flow, temperature and performance of geothermal resources. Fervo brings Nevada’s data centers closer to 24-hour clean energy and shows how clean energy sources, such as next-generation geothermal, will ultimately help replace carbon-emitting power sources around the world. ..

The video series teaches the basics of Anthos

Anthos is a managed application platform that extends Google Cloud services and engineering practices to your development environment, allowing you to modernize your apps faster and establish operational consistency across your apps. To help you get started, we’ve introduced you to the Anthos 101 Video Learning Series. This is a good starting point for understanding the basics of Anthos and how to use it. Even better, you can see the entire 11-episode series in less than an hour.

Cloud cleaning FAQ

Speaking of 101, we’ve created a popular one with some frequently asked questions about cloud computing. Want to learn the basics of containers, virtual machines, Kubernetes, data warehouses and more? This blog briefly describes common cloud computing terms and products. There is only one guide available for learning resources to help you understand cloud computing and get started with cloud-based tools and products.

It is the end of May. Keep an eye on the Google Cloud blog for everything about the cloud.

