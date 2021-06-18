Social Innovation is the Road to Permanent Change in North Texas





It is a well-known fact that many people across the D-FW Metroplex face seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Consider the following statistics for North Texas:

59% of Latinos, 65% of blacks, 38% of whites, and 27% of Asian students have not read at grade level by the third grade. 88% Latinos, 81% Blacks, 61% Whites, 66% Young Asians Don’t earn a living wage. 33% of Latinos, 15% of blacks, 8% of whites and 11% of Asian residents are uninsured.

These disparities did not appear overnight. They are the result of deeply rooted systematic problems that have existed for decades.

Working together as a company can start to change nonprofits and governments. When societies are built in ways that truly give everyone equal opportunities, the result is a more diverse and inclusive community in which all North Texas people can thrive.

To reach that goal, D-FW needs new and innovative solutions to solve its most urgent challenges.

Social innovation drives change

For nearly 100 years, the Dallas Metropolitan United Way has been working to lift all of North Texas by focusing on key areas of education, income and health.

However, the scope of today’s social issues requires a bold new approach and the support of a broad community.

To that end, last year the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas announced its goals for Aspire United 2030.

Increase the number of North Texas students reading at grade level by 50% by grade 3. Increase the number of young adults in North Texas who earn a living wage by 20% and add nearly $ 800 million annually to the economy. Increase to 96. % The number of North Texas with affordable medical insurance.

These concrete and measurable goals are designed to integrate the entire community with a common vision for the next decade. The goal is for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas North Star and its partners and supporters to drive change in education, income and health and promote racial equality.

The United Way Social Innovation Accelerator collaborated with Accenture Committee members and pitch judges Jorge Coral and daughters Eva and Ali at the 2021 Pitch Competition. (Provided by United Way of Metropolitan Dallas)

These ambitious goals require creativity and innovative thinking. That’s why the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is partnering with social entrepreneurs who work to meet the needs of the community in new ways. Over the past eight years, nonprofits have driven Social Innovation across North Texas by designing new initiatives to identify, support, and expand the work of promising social innovators.

As Susanhof, Chief Strategy Officer of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, states, Social Innovation is one of the best ways to drive change effectively.

Today, big and bold solutions require new thinking, fresh voices, and unique perspectives, she says. For us, Social Innovation means identifying unprecedented creative ideas that meet the key needs of the community. We always aim to support promising ventures that have the potential to improve education, income and health in North Texas.

The organization’s unique Social Innovation Program, United Way Social Innovation Accelerator, is working with Accenture to encourage the creation of bold solutions to the challenges facing North Texas. Accelerators provide entrepreneurs with important resources such as funding, mentorship and community connectivity to help ventures grow and succeed.

Since its founding in 2013, the Social Innovation Accenture in collaboration with Accenture has been a huge success. The program has invested approximately $ 5.3 million in financing, training, and mentoring for 54 North Texas social entrepreneurs. With United Ways community connectivity and credibility support, these startups have raised an additional $ 28.4 million, built nearly 800 partnerships, and expanded their influence nationwide in northern Texas and beyond. Is recognized as.

For Accenture, this program represents an opportunity to have an exponential impact on North Texas.

Jorge Coral, Accenture’s Office Managing Director in Dallas, said he, along with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, will realize his passion for innovation and generate greater profits through Social Innovation Accenture. We believe that Social Innovation provides a unique opportunity for communities to help solve key income, education and health issues in new ways. Accenture recognizes that it needs to bring in new ideas and horsepower to address some of the challenges of the community. Great Social Innovation Accelerator Fellows make it happen.

The United Way Social Innovation Accelerator works with Accenture Fellows at The Pitch to represent local organizations Cornbread Hustle, Dwell With Dignity, To Be Like Me, The Welman Project, and Trusted World (courtesy of the United Way of Metropolitan). Dallas) Impact

The success of the Social Innovation Accelerator is evidence that Social Innovation can play an important role in the overall success of North Texas. Over the coming months and years, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas will extend its existing accelerators to support and partner with more organizations, engage donors in new ways, and have even greater impact on the region as a whole. Start some initiatives to enable.

The first part of the expansion will include three new initiatives.

Incubator: Launched this fall, the incubator is designed for startups from women and color entrepreneurs. This is one of several pipelines leading to Social Innovation Accelerators, creating new opportunities for United Way to partner with promising young organizations. Alumni Program: Dedicated to incubator and accelerator graduates, this program provides ongoing support to these organizations. They continue to grow. The goal of this program, which is currently under development, is to create greater collective impact over time than ever before. Model Duplication Workshop: With the goal of launching in 2022, United Way will be able to replicate proven Social Innovation Ventures. Amplifies those effects.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas also creates new opportunities to partner and support more established organizations driving positive change in North Texas. This includes two initiatives.

Impact Investing Fund: This fund enables United Way to act as both a partner and stakeholder in a commercial venture and helps drive social impact through business. The natural evolution of the organization will have its first impact on the investment, which was announced in 2020 as a partnership with Cherry. Innovation Challenges: These annual social innovation challenges enable United Way to identify and invigorate transformative solutions in the areas of education, income and health. The first contest, the Health Innovation Tech Challenge, set this fall, will focus on organizations that are taking an innovative, technology-driven approach to pediatric and mental health with a $ 1 million prize pool.

Through these and other initiatives, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is committed to giving opportunities to the hands of all North Texas people, and you can be part of the change. For more information and how to participate in non-profit Social Innovation activities, please visit unitedwaydallas.org/innovation.

