The iPhone 14 may report major chip upgrades – BGR





The iPhone’s most important competitive advantage over its Android rivals remains Apple’s custom silicon. Each year, a comparison of benchmarks and real-time usage highlights the significant benefits of the iPhone over devices of the same year. And when it comes to power, the previous generation iPhone version is often the second best alternative. For example, last year’s tests showed that the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic outperforms all other 2020 handset. But even the A13 chip in the iPhone 11 model outperformed the 2020 Android in the same speed test.

The iPhone 13 model this fall is expected to offer a faster and more energy-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) than the iPhone 12 phone. This is TSMC’s mass-produced A15 Bionic for Apple. However, the A15 Bionic, though an enhanced technology, is built on the same 5nm process as the A14. While it is becoming increasingly difficult to manufacture smaller and smaller transistors, news from Asia shows that TSMC will soon begin manufacturing 4nm and 3nm chips. The latter could be on the iPhone next year and could power Apple’s M-series SoCs in Apple’s Mac.

A series of reports from Digitimes detail some of the developments associated with the new 3nm architecture. Applied Materials has announced a new way to design logic chip wiring for chips above 3nm.

Reducing the size improves transistor performance, but the opposite is true for interconnect wiring. The smaller the wiring, the higher the electrical resistance, the lower the performance and the higher the power consumption. Without material engineering breakthroughs, the interconnection through resistors would increase 10-fold from the 7nm node to the 3nm node, negating the benefits of transistor scaling.

“Smartphone chips have tens of billions of copper interconnects, which already consume one-third of the chip’s power,” Applied Materials executive Prabraja told Digitimes. “By integrating multiple process technologies into a vacuum, materials and structures can be redesigned, giving consumers access to higher performance devices and longer battery life. This unique integrated solution Designed to accelerate the roadmap for customer performance, power, and area costs. “

It’s unclear if Applied Materials’ technology will be used in any of TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to be manufactured next year. According to another Digitimes story, TSMC will move to N4 4nm mode later this year, with risk production set for the third quarter of 2021. TSMC will begin mass production of 3nm SoCs in late 2022.

The 3nm chip offers a 15% speedup and consumes 30% less energy than the 5nm chip. The new A-series and M-series generations are expected to improve performance and energy efficiency. It’s unclear if the 3nm SoC will support the 2022 iPhone, but the schedule above suggests it might be.

Whether next year’s iPhone 14 series jumps to 3nm or 4nm, TSMC’s ability to mass-produce these chips next year will put more pressure on Intel, which its own silicon cannot reach. This is because Apple is likely to use 4nm and 3nm M-series SoCs in future Mac models. Apple said last summer that it plans to move all Macs to M processors within two years. The move is expected to be completed by next year.

