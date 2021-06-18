National Bank donated $ 2 million to help scale up Quebec’s innovative startups supported by Concordia and its partners





Montreal-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Quebec’s tech startups, driven by Concordia University and its partners, have received a great deal of support from the National Bank.

Financial institutions are supporting innovative start-ups through Campaign for Concordia: a $ 2 million donation to the next generation. Next, enhance the MentorConnect program.

Licensed by Boston’s MIT Venture Mentoring Services and officially launched in 2020 at the Concordias District 3 Innovation Hub (District 3), Mentor Connect drives start-ups and their co-founders to boost the economy Successful transition to a revitalized and established company.

Under the MentorConnect framework, mentors work in groups of three to provide startup founders with time and expertise. Mentors create a safe and collaborative space for mentees to grow.

Our university is grateful to the National Bank for bringing innovative ideas to the market and helping emerging tech entrepreneurs help revitalize our economy, said Graham of Concordia.・ President Kerr says. As one of Quebec University’s leaders in startup incubation, District 3 aims to connect entrepreneurs with experienced coaches and funding opportunities. MentorConnect bridges travel gaps by matching growing start-ups and their founders with experienced mentors from a variety of backgrounds and industries. Their guidance helps startups scale up, create jobs and make a bigger impact in our country.

Louis Vachon, president and chief executive officer of National Bank LLD19, said financial institutions are pleased to be able to support startups on their journey to established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Business innovation is an important economic impetus. Fostering startups through effective business mentoring will accelerate their growth in a sustainable way, says Vachon. The National Bank aims to have a positive impact on the next generation of entrepreneurs. We are proud to support MentorConnect with this initiative.

Xavier-Henri Herv, Executive Director and Co-Founder of District 3 of BEng87 at LLD11, adds: Make your ideas a reality. District 3 programs and coaching helped accelerate the journey of more than 600 start-up entrepreneurs, but help founders move from start-ups to small businesses and beyond. I realized that there was a gap in that.

Tomorrow’s innovators need the support and advice of today’s business veterans, Herv adds. With a donation from the National Bank, MentorConnect can be extended to serve promising and innovative start-ups in Quebec.

Edna Chosack, Senior Coach in District 3, searched the world to find the best mentorship services. She found that the MITs VMS program, adopted by Concordia and its partners as MentorConnect, is most effective in helping startups navigate the growth phase well and become an established business. ..

The methodology behind MentorConnect creates a close and highly involved group of mentors who work together to support the co-founders of a startup. Many startups are already benefiting from this program.

Mentorship was a milestone for Concordia graduates Erika Braithwaite, BA 07, and Kathryn Morrison, co-founder of biotechnology company Precision Analytics.

We started as two people with good ideas. We were traction and had clients, but mentoring was the only real business that began to evolve. It was a transformational experience, says Brightweight.

Mentors are pleased to be able to work with like-minded colleagues to scale up their startup. Mentor Connect is a great way to give back to the community and stay intimate with the startup ecosystem, says Chantal Laberge, corporate director and mentor.

Paul Chesser, Vice President of University Advancement, BA 94 and GrDip 97, is grateful that the donation to this Concordia campaign drives innovation. We would like to thank the National Bank for acknowledging the role of Concordias in helping the next generation of start-ups thrive for the benefit of Montreal, Quebec and Canada.

Combined with the support previously announced in 2014, the National Bank will contribute $ 3 million to the Concordia campaign to support entrepreneurship.

