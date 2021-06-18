Your expensive protons have another problem for you to sweat





Peloton users need to worry about something new.

In a new report, security firm McAfee states that hackers with direct access to Peloton bikes can control cameras and microphones and monitor users. An attacker could also add an app disguised as Netflix or Spotify to prompt the user for login credentials for later malicious use.

McAfee initially notified Peloton of a security issue in March. Adrian Stone, Head of Global Information Security at Peloton, said:

This is the latest headache for Peloton users. Just last month, Peloton recalled some of its treadmills following reports of more than 70 injuries and the death of a 6-year-old child. Around the same time, the company issued an update after another security company revealed that hackers could snoop on Peloton users to look up age, gender, location, and even training statistics.

Proton is one of Pandemic’s greatest fitness success stories. Peloton sales skyrocketed as Jim closed the door and people were trapped in the house, but fixed Peloton bikes are about $ 1,900 cheaper and treadmills can cost more than $ 4,000. Last year, Peloton’s revenue doubled to $ 1.8 billion.

The report warned that an attacker could interfere with equipment at any point in the supply chain from construction to delivery. In a statement, Peloton said the device wouldn’t be available in public spaces such as gyms that are vulnerable to bugs.

Savannah Sicurella is an intern at the NPR Business Desk.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

