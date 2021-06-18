Some Nintendo Switch owners are currently unable to download the game – BGR





Nintendo’s press conference at E3 2021 was packed with exciting surprises, including a new 2D Metroid, a new WarioWare game, and an update to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sadly, for some Nintendo fans, a Switch bug that prevents game downloads has eased the excitement a bit.

About a week ago, Reddit user Phazon Jim pointed out in a thread that a bug in a recent firmware update seems to prevent some switch owners from downloading games from their e-shops. Shortly after System Update 12.0.3 was released on June 7, Nintendo stopped distributing it. This lasted about a day, but after more than a week, the problem continues to occur.

Redditor says that when trying to download content from the Nintendo eShop, error code 2123-1502 pops up and the game cannot be downloaded to the switch. The icon of the game he tried to download appears on the Switch’s home screen with a flashing “X” above it.

Nintendo hasn’t issued a statement on this particular issue yet, but based on a number of votes and comments, based on Phazon Jim’s original Reddit thread on R / Nintendo Switch and his recent thread on r / Games. And many other switch owners are working on this bug.

Nintendo has a support page for this error code, and there are several possible solutions, such as retrying the download, restarting the switch, and clearing the cache.

If you need a quick fix and want to reset the switch cache, go to the home menu[システム設定]Go to and scroll down[システム]Select and scroll down[フォーマットオプション]Click on the profile[キャッシュをリセット]Choose. This deletes stored IDs, passwords, cookies, history, and other cached website data, but not games or stored data.

Unfortunately, some affected users say that these solutions don’t make a difference.

“Yes, I was also affected and only knew when I bought and tried to download Mario + Rabbids. The” workaround “is to repeatedly spam the download button every time an error occurs. .. The system has tried about 11 times to bypass it. – RedFaceGeneral “Yes, that’s me. I thought removing the 15GB ImmortalsFenyx Rising when the update failed would work if I installed it cleanly. I can’t play it at all now, and I bought it at the current sale. No games I want to download. “– AlJoelson” I tried to download the demo, but after resuming from the update, I was asked to update before downloading, but the demo is no longer downloaded. Nintendo Hopefully you’ve tracked all these download errors and are aware of the issue. “– Janlancer

For many, only spamming the download button works, while others have been successful with the support page solution. If you’re having trouble downloading games, try them all. Expect Nintendo to work on a permanent fix.

