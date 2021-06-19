President Biden has signed a bill to create a holiday for Amercian Juneteeth – BBC News





President Biden has signed the Juneteenth Independence Day Act, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 – after US states defeated the South in a civil war against slavery – they were told that African American slaves were free in Galveston, Texas. The day was known as Juneteenth, a word coined to combine the words "June" and "nineteenth." Joe Biden said, "I've been president for several months, but I think that's going to go down, for me, because it's one of the greatest honors I've ever had as president."

