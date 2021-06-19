Earthquake shakes world’s largest active volcano: Could a seismic event cause a tsunami and a volcanic eruption?





On the Big Island of Hawaii, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake this afternoon struck the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa. The earthquake, which struck at 4:32 p.m. HT/10:32 p.m. ET at a depth of more than 20 miles, has been upgraded from a magnitude of 4.1 to 4.5 on the Richter scale by the USGS. The earthquake, which was the largest in the area in over a month and one of the strongest in the past 12 months, was felt all over the Big Island.

While the earthquake was strong enough to be felt by the entire island of Hawaii, it was not strong enough to cause a tsunami. However, the earthquake was large enough for the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center to issue a statement acknowledging the event but ruling out the possibility of a tsunami. There will be no tsunami. Repeat. There will be no tsunami. The report stated that “some sites may have been shaken.” Unless more data is obtained, this will be the only statement provided for this event. “

The epicenter and seismic activities

The epicenter of today’s earthquake was in Pahala, on the southeast coast of the island of Hawaii. Scientists believe that the magma that fuels the volcanoes of Mauna Loa and Kilauea is moving deep into the seismically active city.

While neither Mauna Loa nor Kilauea has erupted, the USGS warns that an eruption at the massive volcano is inevitable.

The largest active volcano in the world

With an elevation of 13,681 feet above sea level, Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano in the world. Mauna Loa rises from the ocean floor in the middle of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of about 3 miles. However, the ocean floor below Mauna Loa is lowered by an additional 5 miles due to the massive size of the volcano. According to the USGS, the summit of Mauna Loa rises about 56,000 feet above its base; A huge volcano occupies half of the island of Hawaii, known as the “Big Island of Hawaii”.

Possible explosion

While an eruption of Mauna Loa is not imminent, now is the time to reassess personal preparations for an eruption, according to Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) experts with the US Geological Survey. Developing an outbreak strategy early is like planning for hurricane season.”

Mauna Loa eruptions create large, fast-moving flows of lava that affect towns on the eastern and western sides of the Big Island, from Kona to Hilo. Seven lava flows have threatened Mauna Loa Hilo in eastern Hawaii since the 1850s. In addition, Mauna Loa lava flows reached the coast on the southern and western sides of the island eight times.

According to the USGS, while Mauna Loa is not currently erupting, deformation and seismic rates remain high beyond long-term background levels. Slow, long-term summit inflation, consistent with the magma supply to the volcano’s shallow storage system, was seen through GPS data. The modest rise in inflation that began in January has continued.

The USGS advises people in Hawaii to make a personal reaction plan, pack a “suitcase,” and decide what to do if an eruption occurs at different times of the day or week since another eruption on Mauna Loa is inevitable.

While scientists are confident Mauna Loa will erupt again, they are unsure when and where the lava will flow. Previous floods have devastated Puako and Waikoloa Beach on the northwest coast, Kailua-Kona and Captain Cook on the west coast, Mellouli and Ocean View on the southwest coast, and Hilo on the east coast. The US Geological Survey is urging residents across the island to prepare for the possibility of volcanic activity, citing the wide range of consequences seen in previous eruptions. For example, there may be toxic volcanic gases and volcanic fog known as vog, as well as fallout from volcanic debris such as ash or volcanic glass, as well as the hazards of fast-moving lava flows.

