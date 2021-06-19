Interactive earthquake booth en route to Green County | News





The first earthquake information kiosk in the Midwest was developed by a team of experts led by Dr. Harvey Henson of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and Scott Hodgson of the University of Oklahoma.

The kiosk is a unique and highly visual educational tool that will greatly enhance efforts to improve public awareness of earthquakes and deal with earthquake preparedness to help prevent potential deaths, reduce injuries, and mitigate other potential losses.

On Thursday, July 8, the booth will premiere in Green County, Arkansas. The Green County Office of Emergency Management, along with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), is pleased to host the booth in the front lobby of the Green County Courthouse in Barragold at 320 West Court St.

According to Green County Office of Emergency Management Director Eric Wright, the booth placement will be an opportunity for local citizens to learn about seismic and safety hazards in a new and innovative way.

“This is going to be an interesting way for people to come see how earthquake and safety sciences are being presented,” Wright said. “In addition to the booth, we will have a lot of aid as well as hot water heater belts to help prevent water heaters from breaking down and causing secondary disaster in the event of an earthquake.”

Wright added that his office has worked tirelessly to promote seismic safety over the years with state and regional agencies. He is an elected member of the Arkansas Governor’s Earthquake Advisory Board and has worked on the New Madrid District 6 FEMA catastrophic earthquake plan.

Kiosk showcases the creative talents of the design team to produce realistic and engaging earthquake content (science, history, simulation, preparedness and mitigation). The multimedia content on Kiosk also has NewSpin360 software with a virtual environment that allows users to roam and “rotate” around the house. This earthquake information kiosk app gives an extra level of user interaction.

Kiosk users may interact with different rooms, spaces, and objects to learn about earthquake hazards in the virtual home. Users can navigate from one place to another, click on the movie icon to view do-it-yourself (DIY) videos on earthquake mitigation and safety and select PDF information sheets to learn more ways to prepare their homes for an earthquake.

Approximately $44,000 was awarded to Henson and his team to build the kiosk and create his own multimedia content thanks to the collaboration of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the United States Central Seismological Consortium (CUSEC), which sponsored the development of the earthquake kiosk using funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Federal Reserve. Motorola Solutions.

