Is the Tories’ “blue wall” in danger? – BBC Newsnight





Is Lib Dem’s win at Chesham and Amersham falling on a single brick or is it the beginning of a political readjustment? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The Liberal Democrats have won a landslide victory in the by-elections and overturned a 16,000 majority in the seat that the Conservative has always voted for. Chief Sir Ed Davey celebrated by hitting a wall of blue bricks, saying his party was now the “main threat” to the often-saved. Labor had the worst by-elections in the party’s history. Is it the beginning of a political reorganization? Newsnight’s Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported on Chesham and Amersham. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source