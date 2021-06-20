Connect with us

In England, 18-year-olds apply for a Covid jab as mass vaccination events erupt in London

28 seconds ago

Mass vaccination events have been organized across London to help those over 18 receive blows for the first time. Gaineth tests are also underway in the Lambeth and Cumbria districts. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It occurs when fears of a third wave grow, with the growth of Covid cases driven by younger age groups. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

