Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Gulf of California, 1 km west of Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico, on 2021-06-20 05:42:02 (Hora de México)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 10 km

June 20 10:50 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 8 minutes. Jun 20 11:02: data updates from EMSC now being used Jun 20 11:07: data updates from SSN being used

Updated Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11:06

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake near Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico

Quake 4.6 June 20 4:42 am (GMT -6)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake near Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico, was reported just 24 minutes ago by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which is one of the main international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:42 am local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Very weak shaking was felt including Higuera de Zaragoza (population 9600) 74 km from the epicenter, Ejido Mayocoba (population 1,700) 80 km, Bachomobampo Numero Dos (population 1,400) 84 km, Ahome (population 11,300) 84 km, Topolobambo (slope 6400) 95 km, San Miguel Zapotitlan (population 6000) 97 km, and Los Mochis (256,600) 100 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Date and time: June 20, 2021 10:42:02 UTC – local time at the epicenter: 06-20 2021 05:42:02 (Hora de México) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 25.73°N/109.99°W (Gulf of California, Mexico) Nearby Towns and Cities: 74 km (46 mi) WSW of Higuera de Zaragoza (Population: 9,560) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) west of Pachomobambo Numero dos (Ahome) (pop: 1,370) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) WSW from Ahome (population: 11,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) west of Topolubambu (population: 6,360) -> See nearby earthquakes! 97 km (61 mi) WSW from San Miguel Zapotitlan (San Miguel Zapotitlan) (population: 6050) -> See nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) west of Los Mochis (population: 256,600) –> See nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) west of Guasav (population: 71,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 mi) southwest of Navogua (population: 113,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 179 km (111 mi) north of La Paz (population: 215,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 195 km (121 mi) south of C. de Obregon (population: 298,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 27.9°C (82°F), Humidity: 80%, Wind: 9 m/s (17 knots) Primary data source: SSE: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 5 × 1011 joules (139 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you were in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.610 km Mexico: 85 Km Al OESTE De AHOME, SINSSN unknownn / aMexico: GULF OF CALIFORNIAVolcanoDiscovery 4.610 km near Ahome, Sinaloa, MexicoEMSC User reports of this earthquake (3)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Loreto (124.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Wake up to horizontal vibration

Las salinas / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 1-2 seconds

Higuera de Zaragoza Los Mochis Sinaloa (73.9 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: all chambers move

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

