Android smartphone users will soon receive instant earthquake alerts. How it works





Google is rolling out a new feature that aims to alert users about earthquakes instantly. The tech giant started rolling out its new earthquake alert feature for Android devices in April in a few select countries. Now, the company is expanding the list of countries.

In earthquake situations, early warning can help people prepare for shaking, but public infrastructure to detect and alert everyone about an earthquake is expensive to build and deploy. Google plans to use the vast network of Android devices to provide people with useful, timely information about the earthquake when searching, as well as a few seconds’ warning to get themselves and loved ones to safety if necessary.

With this feature, Android phones can be part of the earthquake alert system. Android phones can be a small earthquake scale, joining millions of other Android phones to form the world’s largest earthquake detection network.

All smartphones come with small accelerometers that can sense the signals that an earthquake has occurred. If the phone detects something it thinks might be an earthquake, it sends a signal to Google’s seismic detection server, along with an approximate location of where the shaking occurred. The server then combines the information from several phones to see if an earthquake is happening.

Even when users search for “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” they’ll find results relevant to their area, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in the device settings.

In the initial phase of rolling out the app, Google introduced the Android Earthquake Alerts System in Greece and New Zealand. Last week, Google launched the feature in Turkey, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The company is trying to roll out the feature at a faster pace in countries with more frequent earthquakes.

