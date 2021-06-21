Aircraft carrier shock test off Florida coast records 3.9 magnitude earthquake – 102.3 KRMG





An explosives test Friday to test the durability of the US Navy’s newest carrier recorded as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

The US Naval Institute reported that the US Navy detonated thousands of pounds of explosives around 4 p.m. near the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford about 100 miles off the Florida Atlantic coast to simulate battle conditions.

“The Class I aircraft carrier has been designed using advanced computer modeling, testing and analysis methods to ensure that the ship is robust to withstand battle conditions, and these impact tests provide the data used to verify the ship’s shock toughness,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy has conducted complete ship shock trials for decades. The most recent was in 2016 aboard the USS Jackson and USS Milwaukee combat ships. The last aircraft carrier to be tested was the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in 1987.

Captain Paul Lanzilotta said the crew had been preparing for the test for months.

“That’s a lot of work when you have a ship with 5,000 places, so we have to get all our equipment ready,” he told the Naval Institute. “We’ll also prepare the crew: so the crew has to know what to expect, and they have to practice damage control measures because that’s something we all need to be good at, and when we hit the ship we need to make sure we have the ship as ready as possible.”

