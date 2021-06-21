Climate crisis: ‘apocalyptic’ heat waves and drought hit parts of the US





The heat wave, described as “apocalyptic,” has hit southwestern American states, moving people and wildlife to the borders of the region. Low water levels endanger fish species in Oregon and Colorado and encourage the spread of fires. With the extreme heat wave added to “megadrought,” nearly a third of the population is facing a drought emergency in California. Scientists say all of these are signs of a climate crisis. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source