The consultation on infected blood informs former schoolchildren infected with HIV





When they were in school, they were told to move to five classrooms and have months to live. The boys at Treloar's College were infected with HIV as part of their treatment for hemophilia. They were the youngest victims of the contaminated blood scandal, the biggest medical disaster in NHS history. Of the approximately 100 students affected, only 28 are still alive. Today, it has been the turn of a popular poll that wants to know how the tragedy could have been avoided. We went to meet them.

