Japan warns fans not to cheer at Olympics to avoid Covid flood – BBC News





Thousands of fans will be allowed to enter places to watch the Tokyo Olympics, but will be told not to cheer or speak loudly. Organizers limit a maximum of 10,000 spectators, and the halls are half full. However, the game goes against the advice of experts who are concerned that Covid will expand its transmission. Sophie Raworth presents Rupert Wingfield-Hayes at BBC News at Ten in Tokyo.

