Up to 10,000 Japanese fans at Tokyo 2020 events – BBC News





10,000 Japanese fans will be admitted to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, despite major health warnings. Foreign viewers are already banned, but organizers said home fans can participate if people don’t exceed 50% of a venue’s capacity. Fans will not be able to shout or speak loudly, and will have to wear face masks while they are everywhere. The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23, and the Paralympics a month later, starting on August 24. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Olympics # Tokyo2020 #BBCNews.



source