A US warship has been tested with a 40,000-pound explosive – BBC News

The United States Navy has been conducting “Whole Ship Shock Tests” on the east coast of the country. A 40,000-pound (18,143 kg) explosion exploded as part of a test to assess the USS Gerald R. Ford’s ability to withstand combat conditions. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the explosion as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

