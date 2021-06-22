JPL scientists say high-altitude balloons can be used to study Venus – Pasadena Star News





PASADENA – Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) said today that they want to do more tests on the use of high-altitude balloons – like two balloons used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago – to determine if they could be used. to study earthquakes. Activity on Venus.

Instruments attached to one of the two “heliotrope” balloons detected a low-frequency acoustic vibration drifting above it as a result of a 4.2-magnitude aftershock in July 2019, with scientists later confirming they had detected a naturally occurring earthquake from a portable balloon. A tool for the first time, according to researchers.

The researchers deployed the balloons with the aim of testing the technology for further applications on Venus.

Acoustic coupling of atmospheric earthquakes is calculated to be 60 times more powerful on Venus than on Earth, which means it is easier to detect ‘earthquakes’ from cold layers of Venus’s atmosphere between 50 to 60 kilometers (about 31 to 37 kilometers) miles away. ) to rise,” said JPL technologist Siddharth Krishnamurthy, principal investigator for the analysis effort. “We should be able to detect earthquakes, volcanic processes, and outgassing events while determining activity levels.”

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) said today they want to do more testing using high-altitude balloons – like two balloons used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago – to determine if they can be used to study seismic activity in Venus. Photo: JPL/NASA

Scientists can use blimps to drift over areas that look like they should be seismically active based on satellite observations and determine if they’re actually working by listening to “acoustic clues to see if it’s actually behaving like a land-based volcano,” according to Krishnamurthy.

Scientists have noted that Venus’ surface temperatures are hot enough to melt lead and atmospheric pressures high enough to crush a submarine, while balloons equipped with scientific instruments can float above the planet’s very rough surface without having to land on Venus.

The researchers said they will continue to fly the balloons over seismically active regions in hopes of determining where the earthquake occurred without needing confirmation from ground stations and exploring possibilities for balloons to fly over Venus, where two more NASA missions are scheduled to go between 2028 and 2030.

The results of the study were published this week in Geophysical Research Letters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos