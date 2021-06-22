Amid earthquake and epidemic: Annie Thomasي





Written by Reverend Lindan Sim

Today is Thomas Jones Day. They are observed in the six provinces of East Khasi, West Khasi, Southwest Khasi, Rei Phui, West Jiantia, and East Jiantia. In 2018, the government of Meghalaya formally proclaimed Thomas Jones Day, in recognition of the contribution and legacy of the first Calvinist-Methodist missionary of Welsh who arrived in Sahra on June 22, 1841. There have been many scholarly writings and discussions on Reverend Thomas Jones and the profound influence of the message he founded. Last year the Shillong Times published an article about his immediate successors, William and Mary Lewis. This year, it will be appropriate to discuss Annie W. Thomas, who arrived in Shillong in the midst of a cholera epidemic, just months after the Great Earthquake of 1897, we too are in the midst of an epidemic and lockdown that has caused huge economic loss and social disruption. When twenty-six-year-old Annie entered Shillong, she was shocked to witness the widespread devastation, disease, and death. The Assam earthquake struck on June 12, 1897, at 5:15 pm, and measured 8.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was the northern edge of the Shillong Plateau. Buildings shook in Calcutta and tremors were felt as far away as Peshawar. In Shillong, Lake Wards opened up and flooded the Bolu district, and all the stone buildings collapsed: government offices, military quarters, churches and missionary clinics, and the theological college of Sahra. It was only after the earthquake that “Assamese” houses appeared. The British colonial government officially recorded 1,542 deaths, 600 of them in the Sahara region. Mr. RB McCabe’s house collapsed on him and died. My grandmother’s house in Sohra also collapsed but she survived, she was rescued from under the stones, the earthquake did not end on June 12. The aftershocks, literally hundreds of them, lasted for months. My grandfather spoke of people who are afraid to sleep near stone walls or under a roof. Heavy monsoon rains were recorded on the night of June 12. For several months afterward, the earthquake survivors were battered by wind and rain, some of them badly injured. Sanitation was damaged and the water supply was disrupted. cholera outbreak. At that time there were no antibiotics, no cholera vaccine in India, no tetanus vaccine, no intravenous drip. There was a shortage of food and medicine as the Guwahati-Shillong road collapsed in many places, and many Indians and Europeans died of cholera and other diseases. Annie Williams, the principal of the Shillong Girls’ School (now the AK Girls’ School) succumbed to cholera. Annie Thomas, of the same name, is appointed principal on the ruins of a school. At first it was very difficult. She first had to get back the students who had fled the earthquake and epidemics. Besides, many Khasi were opposed to the education of women, and some claimed that it caused sterility. The thatched hostel for girls was set on fire. Historically, there has always been resistance to education, empowerment, modern medicines, vaccines, and social progress. Annie Wozencraft Thomas was born in Merthyr Tydville, Wales on 4 June 1871. She was the daughter of Reverend John Thomas. , a Calvinist Methodist minister, first at Merthyr Tydvil and then at Liverpool, in England. Thomas’ family served the Welsh community in Liverpool and also supported Casillas’ overseas expedition. Reports say that Annie resolved to become a missionary at the age of 12 and began seriously preparing for the task. After studying at Windsor High School, in the suburbs of Liverpool, she stayed for several years to gain experience as a teacher. The hardworking Annie also studied at an art school, she even showed her works, learned music notation and the tonic Solfa. Shillong in 1897 was a rude shock to Annie’s idealistic notions of the mission field. But she did not despair but collected money from Wales to rebuild the school, not with stone but of an “Assam” type. With the pupils back, Annie worked hard to upgrade the girls’ school to a high school. The result was the first Khasi woman to graduate in 1902 and the first woman to graduate (from the University of Calcutta) in 1912. After school she would visit people’s homes to pray, but also to change attitudes toward women’s education, modern medicine, and social progress. By all accounts, Annie was not the archetypal ruthless Protestant missionary of the nineteenth century but she transcended cultural boundaries in sharing meals and ideas with the natives. Extra-curricular activities to teach singing with activated salva. Her pupils and their parents were charmed by the principal, who affectionately called him “Miss Thomas”. Very soon, even the senior Khasi churchmen were also addressing Annie as “Miss Thomas”. She served as the school’s principal from 1897 until 1925, but continued to help the school for many years. An entire generation of graduates from her school became pioneers of Khasi women in various professions: in nursing, in government service, and as doctors and professors, and Mrs. Thomas also became a itinerant missionary, a ministry she had never planned. During the long winter holidays, she would accept evangelistic invitations to distant villages. These soon developed into annual tours through the interior, particularly in the Ri Bhoi and the Umngot River Basin, roughly between Langkyrdem and Mawlat. The first was roadless, infested with malaria, and infested with animals; The latter was a barren grassland with a strait a thousand feet high above the Omengot River. Most missionaries had not ventured to visit such perilous places, but Miss Thomas seemed to have enjoyed the challenge. She was usually accompanied by a maid, some disciples, and a few young men. Besides basic necessities, she carried a foldable organ, a “magic lantern” with slices of Bible stories, Bible books, and hymn books. The group would go from village to village, sometimes through dense bush, as young men cut bushes aside. Several legends have emerged about Miss Thomas, including one where her prayers and the hymn, “Anywhere with Jesus I can go I safely”, dispersed a herd of dangerous wild elephants in Re Bhui. She would usually spend a few days in each village, hold worship services, and teach Bible lessons using her own illustrations and slideshows on a magic lantern. She was going to organize a local gathering and survey the area to set up a school. Many churches and schools in the Ri Bhoi and Umngot areas have their origins in Miss Thomas tours, and in the summer, Miss Thomas stayed in Shillong. She raised money through her father to purchase a plot of land and build a church in Laban in 1905. The original building is no more than the memorial plaque for her parents, the Reverend and Mrs. John Thomas of Liverpool. Despite being separated by 5,000 miles, she has shared a close relationship with her parents and siblings throughout life. She was also involved in the children’s ministry and translated many children’s hymns into the private language. In 1925, Miss Thomas and Elaine Hughes, another missionary teacher, founded what is now known as the “Children’s Christian Shillong Rally”. Annie Thomas was never married. After retiring as a director in 1925, she began her writing career. Without any formal theological education, she wrote Bible notes and Sunday School lessons. Biographer Nancy Thomas wrote, “Within five years, I prepared Bible Notes covering the entire Bible and a thousand copies were printed each month.” These books remained in print for decades until more academic commentary followed. As she gets older, Miss Thomas is no longer able to roam the beloved Ri Bhoi and Umngot areas. But people from there regularly visited for advice, counsel, and prayer. By the 1950s, Miss Thomas was the largest missionary in the Khasi Janetia Hills. I decided not to return to Wales, but to stay with the villain until the end. She withdrew all her savings and donated everything to church and charities. By the 1960s, despite poor eyesight and hearing impairment, it continued to receive visitors and encourage their service. On March 23, 1965, she died after sixty-seven years of devoted service at the age of ninety-three. With thousands of mourners lined up in the streets, Annie Wozencraft Thomas is buried in the cemetery of Mojar Presbyterian Church.

