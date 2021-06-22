An earthquake in Japan talks about a sea wall in San Francisco





The Port of San Francisco (which runs 7.5 miles of the city’s waterfront, including the three miles it supports) assumed the wall needed updating, but didn’t know how bad it was until 2016, when officials released a preliminary study of the vulnerabilities seismicity; Unlike some seawalls, San Francisco provides structural support as well as flood protection. A subsequent 2020 report detailed its weaknesses on both fronts. As climate change causes ocean levels to rise, the seawall will increasingly have to operate in a context for which it was not designed. Given that an earthquake could strike any day, the port’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety of the seawall in such an event. But doing so must also take into account sea level rise, and uncertainty about speed and altitude. The risk mitigation decisions being made now must allow for the unknown.

Patrick King, who directs the port and offshore business of Jacobs, the engineering firm that runs the port resilience program, illustrates the pressing challenge of designing a future waterfront. “This infrastructure is built for a specific environment that no longer exists and is rapidly changing,” he said. Now, to the best of their abilities, “we need to anticipate what this environment will look like.”

“Wall” is a generous word for the pile of rocks atop the mud stretching along San Francisco’s northeastern waterfront. During the first frantic days of the gold rush, the San Franciscans built the seawall in a hasty effort to create some flat land on the edge of the mountain town. Horses struggled to pull the gold-filled wagons over the hills, and the San Franciscans needed warehouses and counting houses on level ground. Impatient for the arrival of steam-powered shovels from all over the country, residents began flooding the swamps of Yerba Buena Cove with whatever was available: loose sand, debris left over from city construction, unwanted goods, garbage, the remains of abandoned ships. A year later, San Francisco expanded three blocks into the bay.

To rein in construction chaos, the California legislature created the Harper Board of Commissioners to draw up a port development plan. Construction of their first seawall—essentially a devastated port salvage mission—began in 1867. A better-funded effort began in 1878, and construction continued in stages over the next four decades.

Although longevity was not at the forefront of the project, the wall still stands – far beyond what anyone had expected for a long time. And for some experts, this is worrying.

“I would suggest that San Francisco is at triple risk: earthquakes, sea level rise, and outdated infrastructure,” King said.

So far, the wall has been mostly functional, albeit barely. In the 1906 earthquake, the sea wall shifted into the bay, collapsing tram tracks, rupturing pipes and destroying homes. Entire stretches of streets slide sideways; Other parts fell two feet. In today’s city, a similar disaster might be even worse.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos