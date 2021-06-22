Watch the US Navy’s blasting tanker and explosives cause an earthquake





The US Navy has detonated a large underwater explosive device near the new aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and the test, known as the Full Ship Shock Experiment, is designed to test whether the ship can withstand failure in combat. The explosive charge was very powerful, and seismographs on the ground recorded it as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake.

The US Navy recently subjected its newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to one of the most stressful tests a warship can conduct: a full-fledged shock trial, which determines how well the ship and its onboard systems can handle the physical stress of combat.

On Friday, the Navy detonated 40,000 pounds of high explosive underwater near a $13 billion carrier 100 miles off the coast of Florida. The Navy connected the ship with sensors prior to testing to detect how the hull and systems would respond to the event. The explosion was so powerful that the USGS recorded a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, according to US Naval Institute news.

Watch the test here:

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, commissioned by the Navy in 2017, is the first of the Ford carrier class. However, the ship has not yet patrolled, because it has had major problems arising on several new technologies, including an electromagnetic aircraft launch system that replaces conventional steam-powered aircraft catapults, as well as advanced weapon lifts.

The Navy initially tried to postpone shock trials until 2024 to get Ford into the fleet sooner. The service was concerned that the tests might break some of the more problematic equipment, but outsiders argued that was exactly the point of the shock test. The Navy eventually bowed to congressional pressure (particularly from the late Senator John McCain) and promised to conduct the tests sooner.

The USS Ford undergoes its first of three underwater shock trials, June 18, 2021.

US Navy photo by mass communications specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins

Except in actual combat, shock trials are the only way to know how a ship, its weapons, sensors, and propulsion systems will react to battle conditions. Most navies perform them to ensure their ships perform as designed, looking for any flaws that battles may reveal.

Here is the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Invincible undergoing shock testing, likely in the early 1980s:

And here is another photo of a ship of the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army (China) undergoing shock experiences, most likely in the mid-2000s. The ship is a Type 82-II minesweeper:

