Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 earthquake – Santiago Quixtla, 24 km north of Puerto Escondido, Mexico, on 2021-06-22 09:55:40 (Mexico time)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, at a depth of 38 km

Jun 22 14:59 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. Jun 22 15:06: data updates from GFZ22 ​​being used June 15:14: data updates from SSN being used

Tue update, Jun 22 2021, 15:12

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck 16 kilometers southwest of Oaxaca, Mexico, in the morning

Quake 4.8 on June 22 9:55 am (GMT -5)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:55 a.m. local time near Oaxaca City, Oaxaca de Juarez, Oaxaca, Mexico, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake is located at a depth of 10 km shallow. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which it listed as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, probably many people felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused major damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In San Miguel Tanishico (No. 610) located 1 km from the epicenter, Villa de Zacilla (population 14000) 4 km, Zimatlan de Alvarez (population 11000) 8 km, Vicente Guerrero (13800) 9 km km, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlan (67100) 12 km San Antonio de la Cal (pop. 20200) 14 km, Oaxaca City (pop. 255000) 16 km, Santa Maria Atzumba (No. 21800) 18 km km, and Ocotlan de Morelos (15,000) at 21 km, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Date and time: Jun 22, 2021 14:55:40 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: 2021-06-22 09:55:40 (Hora de México) Strength: 4.9 Depth: 38.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter : 16.07°N/97.16°W (Santiago Quixtla, Oaxaca, Mexico) Nearest volcano: San Martín (227 km/141 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km (1 mi) east of El Paraíso (population: 140) -> See Earthquakes nearby! 9 km (5 mi) west of San Gabriel Mixtepec (population: 3,520) -> See nearby earthquakes! 23 km (15 mi) southeast of Santa Catarina Joquela (Population: 6220) -> See nearby earthquakes! 24 km (15 mi) miles) northwest of Puerto Escondido (population: 25,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) ENE of Rio Grande (population: 12,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) west of Miawatlan de Porfirio Diaz (Miahuatlan de Porfirio Diaz) (population: 23,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 96 km (59 mi) southwest of Octalan de Morelos (population: 15,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) ESE of Pinotepa Nacional (population: 29,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 120 km (75 mi) southwest of Oaxaca City (population: 255,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 428 km (266 mi) southeast of Mexico City (Population: 12,294,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 25.8 °C (78 °F), Humidity: 68%, Wind: 1 m/s (1 knot) From the Southwest Primary Data Source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Energy Outgoing Estimated: 1.4 x 1012 joules (392 MW/h, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn't feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.938 km Mexico: 25 Km Al NOROESTE De PUERTO ESCONDIDO, OAXSSN unknownn / aNear Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico Vulcano Discovery 4.840 km OAXACA, MEXICOEMSC 4.810 km Close to Oaxaca City, Oaxaca 55 km (18SW) Mexico

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it.

Puerto es (24.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: I don’t expect it

24.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Oaxaca / did not feel

24.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 10-15 seconds

Puerto Escondido / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: Mild shaking on the third floor of an apartment complex. Two major shaking events over the course of approximately 10 seconds

Mexico City / Very weak shaking (MMI II): Slight movement of suspended objects

Cacalote, Tutupec, Oaxaca (77.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Puerto Escondido / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Puerto Escondido (114.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Puerto Escondido (54.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Oaxaca City, Oaxaca, Mexico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Oaxaca de Juarez (123 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Small shaking that lasts no more than a few seconds and then diminishes.

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 15-20 seconds

oaxaca / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Santa Gertrudis / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Shake / 10-15 seconds: Shake

Puerto Escondido / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Oaxaca (122.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: shake

Find aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

