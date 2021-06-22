Full News Conference: Thai cave rescue boys experience “miracle moment” – BBC News





Twelve boys rescued from a flood cave in Thailand have spoken publicly about their ordeal for the first time, describing the “moment of miracle” the divers found. Adul Sam-on, 14, the only member of the English-speaking group, told reporters he could only say “hello” when British divers surfaced. The boys were trapped in Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks. They left the hospital early Wednesday and are on their way home. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source