Covide explores Buddhist monasteries in India – BBC News

India’s Buddhist monasteries have hit hard at the country’s second deadliest Covid wave. Hundreds of monks have tested positive, often learning, eating and living together, making it difficult to have an apparition. India has reported nearly 30 million cases and more than 380,000 deaths from the virus so far. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

