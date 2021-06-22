Scientists believe that a swarm of earthquakes may indicate the formation of a new volcano





Ash rises from Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico in this file photo; An entirely new volcano may form 200 miles to the west. Photo :: UNAM

Scientists believe the seismic swarm responsible for more than 230 earthquakes in recent weeks may be a sign that a new volcano is about to form, giving rise to North America’s newest volcano. Unfortunately, the volcano develops not far from a densely populated area, which can cause problems for residents and businesses there — not to mention chaos with the climate as emissions of volcanic gas and potential ash can affect the climate and weather throughout Mexico, the United States, and beyond.

Between May 1 and June 8, scientists from the Geophysics Institute of the National Autonomous University (UNAM) said more than 230 earthquakes as part of a swarm have hit the area near Uruapan, Mexico, west of Mexico City. Of those 236 earthquakes, 6 had a magnitude of 4.0 or greater. Before May, there were 300 earthquakes in the same area.

A view of Paricutin volcano taken in 1997. Photo: Jim Loehr/Smithsonian

The area is not far from Paricutin Volcano, where a volcano quickly appeared in the middle of a cornfield in 1943.

While the UNAM researchers said there is no current conclusive evidence of a new volcano emerging, they stressed the need for continued scientific monitoring and advised people to remain on high alert and follow any recommendations made by local authorities for their safety should a volcano emerge. as quickly as in 1943.

In a 1943 event, farmer Dionisio Pulido encountered the start of a volcano in the middle of his cornfield. He grew quickly, not only bypassing his farm, but much of the local town. The volcano eventually grew to a height of 1,391 feet, burying two cities and damaging three others. Three people were killed during the eruption of the volcano as it shot up and out of the ascending geological feature

The farmer documented the birth of that volcano: “At 4 p.m. I left my wife to set fire to a pile of twigs when I noticed that a crack on one of my farm slopes had opened… and I saw that it was kind of a fissure just half a meter deep. I set out to light the twigs once. another when I felt thunder, and the trees trembled, and turned to speak to Paula; and then I saw how the earth in the pit swollen and raised itself two or 2.5 meters high, and a kind of smoke or fine dust—gray, like ash—began to rise in the part of the fissure that had never before His like… at once more smoke began to rise with a loud and continuous hissing or whistle; and there was a smell of sulfur.”

By the end of the week, the volcano had already risen to 492 feet.

If a new volcano forms, it could create hazardous conditions around the area around Uruapan. But if a large amount of ash or gas leaks into the atmosphere from it, it could also mess with the weather and climate on the continent and beyond. Given all the threats a new volcano could pose, scientists will continue to monitor earthquake activity there to see if it is a precursor to volcanic formation.

