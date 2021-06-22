Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.3 earthquake – Chuapa, Coquimbo District, 39 km north of La Ligua, Piturca Province, de Valparaíso District, Chile, on June 22 3:16 pm (GMT-4)





148.9 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 sec: feeling of movement from the second floor, noise from the walls. | One user found this interesting.

155.5 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Santiago, Chile (158.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Santiago (158 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

SANTIAGO DE CHILE / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral): It was long but very low notices when moving some things

168.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 20-30 seconds

Santiago, Chile / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swinging (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

Kuriko (321.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 15-20 sec (reported by our app) Lo Barnechea (153.4 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds: Temblor largo con ruido subterraneo (reported by our app)

Severe Vibration / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Lateral Vibration / 10-15 sec: Vigorous with different intensity. Long

Providencia, Santiago, Chile / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Santiago, Chile / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Santiago, Chile / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Providencia (Sheraton 4th floor) / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: Felt bed shaking

174.5 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Santiago / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

La ligua / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Too short

Vina del Mar / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds

105.8 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec: Fue largo

Viña del Mar / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Viña del Mar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 30-60 seconds

Las condes / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Santiago (160 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10secs (reported by our app)

Santiago (147.3 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

No fl / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Valparaiso (112.2 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds

151 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

La Reina (160.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Las Condes / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, vibration / 20-30 seconds: soft crystal noise

Nyonwa / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Concón, Valparaíso Region, Chile. (92.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Oscillation / 15-20 seconds: Visual perception intensity 4.8 a 5.0° Approx. (reported by our app)

Santiago / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Puchuncaví / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds

Santiago (157.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: I felt like someone tried to shake my desk for a few seconds. On the eleventh floor. (reported by our app)

Quilicura (31.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

Playa Ancha Valparaiso / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 30-60sec

Las Condes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

In mana villa / moderate vibration (MMI V) / several minutes

155.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

Santiago / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: short duration vertical puncture

Pudahuel, Santiago / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Shake and roll

Campo (153.4 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 30-60 seconds: Temblor ligero con ruido subterraneo (reported by our app)

McCall/moderate vibration (MMI V)

San Jose de Maipo, Santiago, Chile / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: The brick walls moved and the glass started shaking. The second floor of my house moved hard

Santiago (29.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds

La Liga / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 15-20 seconds

Santiago / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing

135.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

152 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Casablanca / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swinging (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Providencia, Santiago de Chile/Moderate shaking (MMI V)/10-15 sec: undulating movement, with less intense replica.

Talagante. Thin, Ruido sin / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Graneros, Región o’higgins / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds

155.9 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

San Felipe / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

155.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 1-2 min:

Chile San Felipe Los Clavels (83.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

