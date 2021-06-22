What will be the UK government’s spending priorities after Covid? – BBC Newsnight





Spend money or pay off debt? Build houses or preserve canned food? Does everyone pay for their social care or get paid by the rich? The 2019 UK election promised a kind of revolution, but for whom is it Conservative policy? And how does a party that has expanded its base keep old and new voters out? Newsnight Economics editor Ben Chu and policy editor Nick Watt have done the reporting. Conservative MPs Emily Maitlis Roger Gale and Jake Berry and Labor MP Meg Hillier joined. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

