



Welcome to your game thread for a rare Tuesday night game between Orlando City (4-1-3, 15 points) and San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-1, 10 points). This is the only meeting between the teams in 2021 and the first time the two teams have met since 2019.

City battle an emotional 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday night, which was considered a road match despite being at Exploria Stadium. Junior Urso’s late goal provided the winning margin. San Jose drew 0-0 at Austin Stadium in their first ever home game.

Date

Orlando City is 1-1-3 in the previous five MLS encounters with Earthquakes since the club joined Major League Soccer in 2015, and 1-0-1 at home. The last meeting took place on August 31, 2019 when the Lions received 3-0 charge practice at Avaya Stadium, giving the Quakes their first win of the series. San Jose’s attack came with two goals from Chris Wondolowski and an early opening goal by Magnus Ericsson. Orlando looked flat and exhausted out of the gate and still hadn’t tasted victory in California.

The last match at Exploria Stadium between the two sides resulted in a 3-2 victory for Orlando. It was the first win in the series for both sides after three straight draws. Chris Muller, Sasha Kelgestan and Dom Dwyer gave the Lions a 3-0 lead before Florian Jungwirth pulled off two goals in the late stages of the game.

The Lions topped all of the first three games in the second half only to shine for San Jose, as two of those equalizing goals came too late. In the 2017 meeting, Carlos Rivas finally broke the goalless tie and gave Orlando City the lead in the 81st minute, but Wondolovsky spoiled the Lions’ Night with a draw two minutes later as the two teams tied at Avaya Stadium, 1-1.

In 2016, the Lions were hit hard in the 94th minute in an emotional match that ended in a 2-2 draw. This was the first home game after the Pulse nightclub tragedy and what appeared to be a story ending with a Shafe victory turned sour after a recent draw by Shea Salinas. Seb Haynes opened the scoring for Orlando only to see Chad Barrett tie. Julio Baptista regained the lead in injury time but Salinas ruined everything.

The two teams also tied in the first encounter, a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with the Lions dropping to 10 men after Brick Shea was sent off in the first half. Kaka (64) and Wondolowski (68) each scored from the penalty spot in that initial meeting.

Summary

Orlando City returned to the winning slate Saturday night in just one game after suffering their first defeat of the 2021 season. The Lions are 2-0-2 in home games this season and 3-0-2 in all matches played at Exploria. Against Toronto, Orlando scored their first multi-goal attack since the 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati on May 1 – and only the second time this season – but the Lions also conceded more than one goal for the second game in a row.

San Jose 1-2-1 on the road in 2021 after Saturday’s draw in Austin. The Quakes are in a five-game winning streak (0-4-1) in which the team scored only one goal. The current slide follows a 3-0-0 run in which San Jose scored nine goals. So earthquakes are capable of attacking but haven’t seen many of them in recent games. San Jose can also play well in defence, having only conceded once in their last two games.

Matias Almeida has brought his peculiar system of men’s defense to San Jose and the idea is to create chaos on the field and score goals from that in the transition. The results have been mixed. When the earthquakes are synchronous, they can be very effective.

“(San Jose) is definitely a new team for us because we haven’t faced them,” coach Oscar Barriga said during Sunday’s press conference. “They have a great coach and they are getting better, they have a special way of playing. So we have to adjust and accommodate our pieces. We always ask the players just to enforce your way of playing and the things that usually work for us are what we need to be consistent about. We will make sure the tagging tendencies of San Jose – If they’re chasing, if they’re watching man to man – how long do they do that. So, it’s a challenge but I think it’s something that will also make us richer, trying to solve these kinds of problems and looking for those solutions that make our game model (to be) the champion of the game.”

Advancing late against San Jose is never safe. Lions have seen this firsthand on three occasions already, but “Goonies” never say they die and often fall back on points late in dramatic fashion, so focus will be key – especially for tired bodies and minds in a short turnaround – if Orlando has a late lead with one or two goals.

Everyone should be available in Orlando City except for Rowan and Alexandre Pato (both lower body injuries), Pedro Galese and Sebas Mendes (both on international duty), and Rodrigo Schlegel (death in the family). Barriga said Mauricio Pereira was fine, although he had a slight limp when he left the field on Saturday night. As of Monday morning, San Jose Marcos Lopez’s injury report has been listed out of international duty and all of the following quakes are listed as suspect: Jacob Akanerig (right hip), Luciano Abecasis (right thigh), Carlos Fierro (right thigh), Benji Kekanovic ( right thigh) and Tommy Thompson (right knee).

Official Lists of Mandatory Match Content: Orlando City (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Brandon Austin.

Defenders: Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Kyle Smith.

Midfielders: Benji Michel, Junior Urso, Andres Perea, Chris Muller,

Strikers: Nani, Daryl Dyke.

Seat: Mason Stagdohar, Michael Hallyday, Rio Hope Gund, Joey Desert, Uri Russell, Alexander Alvarado, Mauricio Pereira, Sylvester van der Water, Tycho Akindele.

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: JT Marcinkowski.

Defenders: Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson.

Defensive midfield: Judson, Jackson Yoel.

Attacking midfielder: Chris Wondolofsky, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinosa.

Attackers: Andres Rios.

Seat: Matt Bersano, Daniel Vega, Tanner Besson, Luciano Abecassis, Jacob Akanerig, Shea Salinas, Jack Skahan, Benji Kekanovic, Cady Coyle.

References

Reference: Chris Pinseau.

AR1: Jeremy Kesso.

AR2: Brooke May.

Fourth: Marcos de Oliveira.

Video technology: Guido Gonzalez Jr.

AVAR: Kyle Longfell.

how to watch

Match time: 7:30 p.m. (EST).

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando.

Television: UniMas, TUDN.

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game (English), Accion 97.9 FM, 810 AM (Spanish).

Broadcasting: The match can be streamed on Univision NOW and the TUDN app.

Twitter: For quick reaction and live updates, follow along on @TheManeLand, as well as the official Twitter feed for the city of Orlando (OrlandoCitySC).

Enjoy the match. Go to town!

