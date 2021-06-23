Preacher Point: Shake, Rattle & Roll – Harlan Enterprise





Written by Timothy Johnson

Last Thursday, Indiana was hit by an earthquake. I’ve lived in Indiana for nearly forty years, and this is only the second land I’ve shaken here. Decades ago, I lived in California for three years and experienced several earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.1 earthquake. Thursday’s shaking was only 3.8, but the epicenter was only a mile and a half deep, and I live only a mile and a half from ground zero. The whole house shook.

People started gathering outside. Earthquake? Explosion? With no one to hear the “Boom!” Or seeing smoke rising from afar, we ruled out an explosion, and we were all sure it was an earthquake. It seemed like not a time when people started posting reports on social media from the USGA that, yes, Park County was the epicenter of an earthquake.

Even after several days, every conversation seems to start with “Did you feel the earthquake?” Earth-shaking will be the talk of the town for a few days. Eventually, the discussion will develop into “Do you remember the earthquake of 2021?”

Being a preacher and having a heart to foresee, we only had a minute or two before thoughts of “there will be earthquakes in a variety of places” came to mind (Matthew 24:7, Mark 13:8, Luke 21:11). ).

When the Bible mentions an earthquake, more than the earth moves – God is Himself. In one instance, God used two earthquakes, only three days apart, to mark events that would change eternity.

At the crucifixion of Jesus Christ – Matthew 27:50-54, “When Jesus cried again with a loud voice, he gave up the spirit. And behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. And the earth quaked and the rocks were split open. The tombs were opened. And they came out of the tombs after his resurrection, and entered the holy city, and appeared to many. And when the centurion and those with him watching Jesus saw the earthquake and what was not, they were greatly afraid, saying, Truly this was the Son of God.

According to the Gospel of John, Jesus cried, “It is finished” moments before his death (John 19:30). Jesus was telling the world that he had completed the work of salvation. He did whatever he needed to fulfill his role as the Lamb of God. Our sins have been paid in full. Note, from the passage above, that the veil in the Temple was torn from top to bottom. This hiring of the veil is important because it symbolizes that we now reach God with the death of Christ.

Inside the temple, there was the Holy of Holies. Inside this room was the Ark of the Covenant. Inside the ark was Aaron’s rod, a bowl of manna (the food that God provided while the Hebrews roamed for forty years in the wilderness), and the original Ten Commandments. Once a year, the High Priest will enter the Holy of Holies, offering the Passover sacrifice. Hanging between the Holy of Holies and the rest of the temple is a giant curtain. That curtain or veil, God split into two halves. The world now has access to the Holy of Holies because Christ offered the sacrifice to end all sacrifices (Hebrews 10:10-13). Christ died so that we might have eternal life.

The text above mentions the resurrection of Old Testament saints, but says they did not rise to “after His resurrection.” At the resurrection of Jesus, the next earthquake shook the earth.

Matthew 28:1-2, “At the end of the Sabbath, when dawn began on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary came to see the tomb. And, behold, a great earthquake occurred because the angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone from the door and sat on it.”

Christ is Risen! Truly Risen! The tomb is empty. The Proclamation of Paying Sin is now complete – God shook the earth. To reveal the empty tomb and our hope for eternal life – God shook the world again.

When a person puts his faith in Christ for his salvation – God shakes his life. 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away. Behold, all things have become new.

When the earth shakes beneath you, whether earthquakes are a rare occurrence for you, or something somewhat ordinary, remember that God is reminding you of His mercy and grace on the cross. It also gives us a sign of an upcoming judgment.

The earth is shaking God is moving.

Preacher Johnson is the pastor of Rural Baptist Church in Park County, Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Bible KJV.

