The giant panda gives birth to twins at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo – BBC News





A giant panda has had twin cubs at a Japanese zoo. Shin Shin gave birth to cubs on Wednesday, Tokyo Ueno Zoo reported. It is the first panda to be born there in four years. The sex of the cubs has not yet been revealed. Giant pandas are difficult to breed in both the forest and captivity. Only a few thousand of them remain, and conservationists have called them vulnerable.

