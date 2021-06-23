3.8 magnitude earthquake near Apollo Bay in Victoriaلو





Earth shook near Apollo Bay in Victoria, with a 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the largest the region had seen in 61 years.

The earthquake occurred just after 5 a.m. off Cape Otway, off the southern tip of Victoria’s west coast.

It was the largest earthquake within 50 kilometers of that region since 1960 when a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded, said Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Center.

Although it wasn’t a major event, it “was definitely the biggest in a very long time.”

“We’ll probably have one every few months, but this explosion is clearly bigger,” Pascal told NCA NewsWire.

“It actually woke some people up, and most people describe it as a bang or a bang or a door slamming.”

Pascal said aftershocks are likely to continue.

“It could be a precursor to a bigger event – there’s no way of knowing if that’s the case or not until a bigger event happens,” he said.

“We’re definitely more in tune with her at the moment.”

Pascal said the center sent reports of an earthquake that was felt by people around 5.15 a.m., followed by a 3.4-magnitude earthquake about 10 minutes later and several aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common off Cape Otway, about 25 km southwest of Apollo Bay.

“Away from shore from there, we have historically had 4 and 5 seconds off the coast. Even outside of the Lorne area as well,” Pascal said.

“Relative to Australia, it’s a lot.”

