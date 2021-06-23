Fluid’s journey deeper into the Earth may explain deep earthquakes





An interdisciplinary collaboration is investigating one of the mysteries of Earth science: the origin of deep earthquakes.

In 2017, seismologists at the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Earth and Planetary Laboratory symposium discussed the source of deep earthquakes—the presence of which has long confounded scientists. Stephen Sherry, a geochemist and a diamond lithologist, listened intently. But when seismologists confirmed that sudden pressure changes associated with mineral shifts in the mantle were likely the cause of deep earthquakes, not fluids—because water can’t make it more than 300 kilometers (about 190 miles) below Earth’s surface, they said—Sherry sat up and took notice. He thought this was not true. Sherry couldn’t explain how the fluids got to the great depths at which these mysterious earthquakes tend to nucleate, but, he says, “diamonds are there, and they must form from fluids — so there must be fluids in there.”

This close-up of an ultra-deep diamond highlights inclusions, which are seen here as black spots. Such inclusions provide geochemical evidence that merging oceanic plates could carry water and other fluids deep into the mantle. Credit: Photo by Evan Smith / © 2021 GIA

After the symposium, Sherry, a senior scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, sought out colleague and seismologist Lara Wagner to discuss how fluids travel to such depths. Sherry and Wagner assembled a team of scientists, including geodynamicist Peter van Keeken and petroleum scientist Michael Walter, both from Carnegie University, as well as diamond rock scientist Graham Pearson of the University of Alberta. Their collaboration resulted in a new study published in AGU Advances, in which researchers provide multiple lines of evidence showing how descending ocean plates carry fluids to the depths where deep earthquakes form.

diamond whisper

Cherry and the diamond community’s reasoning about fluids is deeply derived from the growth patterns in diamonds and the way most diamonds are volcanically transported to the surface via explosive magma that makes its way through hundreds of kilometers of Earth’s mantle. This magma, called kimberlites, contains diamonds in the form of strange crystals that are captured from hosts of mantle rocks during the passage of the kimberlite. Growth patterns in diamonds preserve a previous history of fluid passing through the host as the diamond grew there. These diamonds can only be formed in the presence of liquids through sequential melting and precipitation. “They have demonstrated that water can reach the depth of these deep earthquakes and move freely at those depths,” Sherry says.

Many diamonds are transported to the Earth’s surface from hundreds of kilometers below it, where they are formed, by intrusive magma penetrating the surface in tube-like volcanic structures. The kimberlite is removed to obtain diamonds in open mining operations, after which a large hole remains, such as the famous Kimberley mine in South Africa, shown here. The pit is filled with water after the mining process has stopped. Credit: Adrian Marks via Pixabay

Although the presence of these diamonds indicates the presence of fluids, it does not prove that the fluids initially came from the Earth’s surface, nor does it prove that these diamonds originated at specific depths associated with deep earthquakes. So for these answers, the team analyzed the chemistry of diamond and minerals trapped in its crystal structure called inclusions.

The analyzes revealed that the carbon isotopic composition of diamonds and the oxygen and iron isotopic composition of some mineral impurities could only come from seawater and seafloor materials. However, other minerals trapped in diamonds, such as ringwoodite, pyrite, and bridgemanite, form hundreds of kilometers below the Earth’s surface at depths of 300-700 kilometers (about 190-440 miles). Isotopic analysis of diamonds and their mineral contents prove that these diamonds formed in the presence of fluids originally derived from the Earth’s surface, and are now in the exact range of depths where deep earthquakes originated. But how did the fluids get there?

The number of earthquakes generally decreases with depth, apart from the recurrence of earthquakes shown by peaks at 450–650 km (280–400 mi) depth. Credit: Shirey et al., AGU Advances, 2021, CC BY 4.0

Moderate slab tracks

Scientists have long known that water can go as deep as 300 kilometers using these erupting plates, but they didn’t think it could go any deeper because they thought temperatures were high enough to release minerals from any trapped water before traveling deeper. To find out how, where and why fluids can remain in a sloping plate, Wagner and Van Keiken modeled thermal profiles from 23 subduction zones. In the model, the 23 slab cross-sections were generated where the geometries, slab motions, convergence directions, and velocities in each segment deeply defined pressure-temperature trajectories. When they then projected the earthquakes onto pressure-temperature trajectories, the models revealed that some of the older, colder, descending plates could remain at low enough temperatures and high enough pressures to retain water in the wet minerals even 450 to 650 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. The exact range of depths at which these deep earthquakes form a core.

In this illustration of the thermal model, a cold oceanic plate (blue) is plunging into the hot mantle (red). Shallow earthquakes are more common, and do not lead to diamond formation, while earthquakes at depth can lead to diamond formation. The temperatures in the descending plate are consistent with fluid retention down to the depth of diamond formation. Credit: Illustration by Stephen Sherry, Peter van Keken, Lara Wagner, and Michael Walter/Carnegie Institution for Science

What’s Next?

In an opinion piece written about this study, also published in AGU Advances, seismologist Douglas Wiens of Washington University in St. Louis notes that the presence of fluids at depth and their trajectory to get there does not prove that they cause deep earthquakes. He wrote that the proposed minerals as a liquid source (hydrated magnesium silicate) release volatiles at temperatures much higher than those predicted at deep earthquake origins. According to Sherry, descending plates can stop and warm up at medium depths until they release fluids. However, Wiens noted, most deep earthquakes originate in the core of constantly moving plates.

Sherry says he hopes the results will convince the seismology community to consider the presence and influence of fluids in their work. “It will also end up changing the way petrologists think about diamonds; diamond petroleum scientists now understand how fluids live to the great depths in which diamonds can form.”

For some researchers, like doctoral candidate and deep earthquake researcher Becky Fields of the University of California, Davis, she says the “whole” of collaborative studies like this paper is bigger than the parts. “[With] In the case of a shallow earthquake, you can look at a crack, look at the material, and take the material,” she says, “but with these deep earthquakes, we can’t do that.” Having multiple lines of evidence supporting the same story is important, she says, “when you look at something 500 kilometers below the surface of the Earth.”

