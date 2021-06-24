Earthquake caught live on Twitch Dota 2 Stream





Twitch viewers see a chaotic and frightening scene during a recent Twitch stream where a 5.8-magnitude earthquake knocked the Dota 2 streamer offline.

Twitch fans have expected a great variety of content from the streaming platform since its release in 2011, but Dota 2 fans who were watching a recent broadcast had an unexpected surprise.

While broadcasting Dota 2 on a recent broadcast on Twitch, the broadcaster known as Grechi suddenly had to run for cover as her home was destroyed by an earthquake. The operator seemed to hear an approaching sound before its camera ran out. Grechi paused her game and tried to pause the broadcast but in the chaos, her viewers saw enough hype to stop things before the broadcast was finally stopped.

Peru was hit by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on June 22, which Grechi’s Twitch viewers watched during the Dota 2 stream. Chaos slowly ensued before Grechi screamed and ran for cover, and that’s exactly when the ground started shaking and viewers couldn’t ignore what they were seeing. Grechi’s chair and desk shook as the quake continued before the power (and Dota 2 match) was finally cut off. While the 5.8-magnitude earthquake isn’t considered a devastating natural disaster, Grechi viewers who haven’t witnessed the earthquakes themselves can see how frightening they can be.

Several Twitch community members who were watching Grechi’s stream on June 22 reached out to her. Some couldn’t believe what they saw during the broadcast, while others hoped for her safety as they waited for an update. Shortly after the earthquake, a familiar offline radio screen notified Grechi’s viewers that the natural disaster had caused it to lose its connection. The channel soon took to her official Instagram account to notify her fans that she is fine along with the Peruvian hashtag.

Before the earthquake stopped her from going online, Grechi was pushing the middle of a Dota 2 match from which she was later kicked out due to connectivity issues. Many Peruvians may be shaken by the June 22 earthquake, but Grechi is at least safe and sound. The channel is supposed to return to broadcasting to its approximately 40,000 viewers once Dota 2 continues. Its broadcast setup did not appear to have been particularly affected by the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, but it likely did some damage around the house.

Grechi wasn’t the only Twitch program that experienced an earthquake during a live broadcast as a broadcaster known as Perkz recently experienced the same issue. Popular TV broadcaster Shroud has also been affected by an earthquake while streaming, and Twitch has continued broadcasting through other natural disasters like hurricanes.

