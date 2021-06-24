Russia says it fired warning shots at the British warship – BBC News





Britain has denied reports of Russia because its military fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea. The Moscow Defense Ministry said HMS Defender had entered Russian territorial waters around Crimea while a patrol ship was firing warning shots and an airliner was firing bombs. But the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said that “no warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender”. He added that the ship was sailing in Ukrainian waters. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source