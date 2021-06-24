NASA Balloon Detects Earthquake in California … Next Stop Venus?





Between July 4 and July 6, 2019, a series of powerful earthquakes rocked near Ridgecrest, California, causing more than 10,000 aftershocks over a six-week period.

Seeing an opportunity, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) flew instruments attached to balloons at high altitudes over the region in hopes of making the first balloon-borne detection of a naturally occurring earthquake. Their goal: to test the technology for future applications on Venus, where balloons equipped with scientific instruments can float above the planet’s extremely rough surface.

And they succeeded. On July 22, highly sensitive barometers (instruments that measure changes in air pressure) on one of the balloons detected the low-frequency sound waves generated by the aftershock on Earth.

In their new study, published June 20, 2021, in Geophysical Research Letters, the team behind the balloons describe how a similar technology could help reveal the deeper mysteries of Venus, where surface temperatures are hot enough to melt lead and atmospheric pressures are high. . Enough to crush a submarine. Planets gurgle About the size of the Earth, Venus is thought to have been once more hospitable before evolving into a place markedly different from our habitable world. Scientists are not sure why this happens.

Four “heliotrope” balloons were released near Ridgecrest, California, after a series of earthquakes rocked the area in July 2019. By attaching pressure gauges to balloons, researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech hoped to detect the sound of an aftershock. Balloons launched near Ridgecrest, California, after a series of earthquakes rocked the area in July 2019. By attaching pressure gauges to balloons, researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech hoped to detect the sound of an aftershock. (NASA/JPL image -Caltech)

One of the main ways to understand how a rocky planet evolved is to study what’s inside, and one of the best ways to do that is to measure the seismic waves bouncing beneath its surface. On Earth, different materials and structures break these subterranean waves in different ways. By studying the strength and speed of waves from an earthquake or explosion, seismologists can determine the nature of rock layers below the surface and even identify reservoirs of liquid, such as oil or water. These measurements can also be used to detect volcanic and tectonic activity.

“A lot of our understanding about Earth’s interior – how it cools and its relationship to the surface, where life exists – comes from analyzing seismic waves that cross regions as deep as the Earth’s inner core,” said Jennifer M. Jackson, a member of William E’s team. Leonard Professor of Metallurgical Physics at Caltech’s Seismology Laboratory and co-author of the study “Tens of thousands of Earth-based seismographs fill spatially dense or permanent networks, enabling this possibility on Earth. We don’t have that luxury on other planetary bodies, especially on Venus. Observations of seismic activity there will advance our understanding of rocky planets, but the harsh environment of Venus requires us to investigate new detection techniques.”

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology have been developing balloon-based seismology technology since 2016. Because seismic waves produce sound waves, information from the Earth’s interior is translated into the atmosphere. Valuable science can then be gathered by studying sound waves from the air in the same way that seismologists study seismic waves from Earth.

If this could be achieved on Venus, scientists would have found a way to study the interior of the mysterious planet without having to land any instrument on its far surface. Ridgecrest earthquakes During the aftershocks following the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake sequence, JPL’s Attila Komjathy and colleagues led the expedition by launching two “heliotrope” balloons. Based on a design developed by study co-author Daniel Bowman of Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, balloons rise to heights of between 11 and 15 miles when heated by the sun and return to Earth at dusk. As the balloons drifted, the barometers carried changes in air pressure over the area while the faint sonic vibrations of the satellites traveled through the air.

“Trying to detect naturally occurring earthquakes from balloons is challenging, and when you look at the data for the first time, you can be disappointed, because most low-magnitude earthquakes don’t produce strong sound waves in the atmosphere,” said Quentin Presaud, a seismologist at the Lab. Seismology at Caltech and the Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) in Oslo, Norway. “All kinds of environmental noises are detected; even the balloons themselves generate noise.”

When heated by the sun, these balloons rise into the atmosphere. At dusk they go down. Low-frequency sound waves generated by an aftershock were recorded by a balloon ascending during one flight on July 22, 2019 (NASA/JPL-Caltech photo)

During previous tests, researchers detected sound signals from seismic waves generated by a seismic hammer (a heavy mass that is dropped to the ground), as well as explosives that exploded on the ground beneath tethered balloons. But could researchers do the same with free-floating balloons on top of a natural earthquake? The main challenge among others: There was no guarantee of an earthquake even when the balloons were high.

On July 22, they got their lucky shot: Earth-based seismometers recorded aftershocks of magnitude 4.2 from about 50 miles away. About 32 seconds later, one of the balloon detected low-frequency sonic vibration — a type of sound wave below the human hearing threshold called ultrasound — washing it as it climbed to an altitude of nearly 3 miles. Through analysis and comparisons with computer models and simulations, the researchers confirmed that they had detected, for the first time, a naturally occurring earthquake from a balloon-borne instrument.

“Because there is a dense network of seismograph ground stations in Southern California, we were able to get the ‘ground truth’ regarding the earthquake’s timing and location,” said Presaud, the study’s lead author. “The wave we detected was closely related to nearby ground stations, and when compared to model data, we were convinced – we heard an earthquake.”

Researchers will continue to fly balloons over seismically active regions to become more familiar with the infrasound signatures associated with these events. By adding several scales to the same balloon and flying several balloons simultaneously, they hope to determine where the earthquake occurred without the need for confirmation from ground stations. From California to Venus Sending balloons to Venus has already been proven possible. Two Vega mission balloons were deployed there in 1985 by a Soviet-led cooperative that relayed data for over 46 hours. Neither of them carried instruments to detect seismic activity. This study now shows that an ultrasound detection technique on Venus may also be possible. In fact, because Venus’s atmosphere is denser than Earth’s, sound waves travel more efficiently.

JPL said: “The acoustic coupling of atmospheric earthquakes has been calculated to be 60 times stronger on Venus than on Earth, meaning that earthquakes are easier to detect from cold layers of Venus’s atmosphere ranging in height from about 31 to 37 miles away. “. Technologist Siddharth Krishnamurthy, principal investigator for the analysis effort. “We should be able to detect earthquakes, volcanic processes, and outgassing events while determining activity levels.”

What Krishnamurth is most interested in about balloons flying on Venus is that scientists can use them to drift over areas that appear to be seismically active based on satellite observations and see if they really are. “If we drift over a hot spot, or what looks like a volcano from orbit, the balloon will be able to listen for acoustic clues to see if it’s really behaving like a land-based volcano,” said Krishnamurthy, who was also the company’s technical lead. Ridgecrest Balloon Campaign. “This way, the balloons can provide ground truth for satellite measurements.”

As the Balloon Venus team continues to explore these possibilities, NASA colleagues will press ahead with two recently selected missions to go to Venus between 2028 and 2030: VERITAS will study the planet’s surface and interior, and DAVINCI+ will study its atmosphere. The European Space Agency (ESA) has also announced its own mission to Venus, EnVision. These missions will provide new clues as to why the formerly Earth-like planet has become inhospitable.

