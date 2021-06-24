Cow On The Lam + LA Earthquake + Britney Spears Starts For Freedom





Los Angeles, CA – Happy Thursday, Los Angeles!

A day after a herd of cows overran Pico Rivera before being captured by Los Angeles mayors, one cow managed to escape from the slaughterhouse. The cow remained unaccounted for until Wednesday.

After a brief respite from the heat wave that swept Los Angeles last week, another warming trend will begin as we head into the weekend.

All this and more in top Los Angeles news.

Thursday Weather Report: There is a chance of variable drizzle in the morning and a high of 77 degrees downtown, 85 degrees in Northridge and 72 degrees in Long Beach.

Patch Pick: I fantasize about a cow on the lam with a wig, fake mustache, and a round-trip bus ticket to Iowa, and I root for a cow along the way: One of the 40 cows that escaped a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera remains unaccounted for on Wednesday after sheriffs helped her He recovered 38 and killed another person who accused a family of four, some of whom were sent to hospital with minor injuries (Moore on Patch).

Here are 5 of the top stories in L.A. County today: “I deserve to have a life”: Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge as she pleaded to be freed from guardianship. She compared her situation to slavery, describing it as abusive and exploitative during an impassioned 20-minute speech. “I lied and said to the whole world, ‘I’m fine, I’m happy,'” she said, according to KTLA. “I was in denial, I was in shock. I’m in shock (more on KTLA).” The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to form a team to implement the long-promised closure of Central Men’s Jail (More on Patch): Culver City Police deployed a drone Tuesday night to search for a suspect Its theft.It is the latest example of the growing trend in criminal fighting (More on Patch) Did you feel the earthquake that shook Los Angeles on Wednesday night?It was centered near LAX and could be felt throughout the county (More on Patch).Kids who 12-18 year olds who have received at least one injection of the coronavirus vaccine get a free two-month gym membership at North Hollywood YMCA (more on Patch).

Featured events to get you through the weekend:

Other Art Gallery, Los Angeles, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. LA

Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair will present its fifth edition of Los Angeles at ROW DTLA June 24-27, featuring 75 independent and emerging artists, each selected by a panel of art world experts. Browse thousands of original artwork across different mediums – painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more in a price range from $100 to $10,000. Whether you’re a first-time art buyer, an experienced collector, an art lover or anything in between, you’re sure to find artwork you’ll love adding (or getting started!) with.

Jumanji @ Electric Dusk Drive-In, Friday, 8:30 p.m., Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N Central Ave, Glendale

Electric Dusk Presents Jumanji! Dusk Drive-In Presents Jumanji! The longest pop-up movie in Los Angeles! Dusk Drive-In Retro outdoor driving movies feel! Pop-up window in Old Glendale Sears parking lot.

National Food Truck Day in Los Angeles, Friday, 9:00 a.m.

On June 25th, more than 200 food trucks in Los Angeles will celebrate National Food Truck Day with freebies, special events and promotions. Roaming Hunger invites everyone to support and eat from their favorite food cart and celebrate the individual stories of the men and women who make up the food industry. You can search for food truck locations and deals in Los Angeles by visiting https://www. foodtruckday.org/cities.

Laramie Project, Saturday, 12:00 a.m., Los Angeles

only two days! June 26-27, 2021, streaming on demand. The Laramie Project by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project. In October 1998, a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, brutally beaten and left tied to a fence in the middle of a prairie outside of Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepherd, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay.

The Phoenix Los Angeles and AT Center to Host Pride = Health Saturday, 11:00 a.m., AT Center, 1773 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

The Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that sponsors a supportive and active community for individuals in recovery from drug abuse, is partnering with the AT Center to host Pride = Health, a local fundraiser to raise money for gym equipment as part of the two organizations’ ongoing partnership. The Phoenix Los Angeles invites local LGBTQ+ members, friends and family to this fun-filled three-hour event to celebrate pride and sobriety through food, games, music, dancing and more. The event will include performances from The Iconic House of Ebony, Pickle, Ronald Keaton, DJ BB Gurl and then Tony Moore. Scott Strode, founder of The Phoenix, will also share his experience with sobriety and how he created The Phoenix as an inclusive community to support individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.

Torrance Antique Street Fair, Sunday, 8:00 p.m., Downtown Torrance – 1317 Sartori Street, Torrance

Join the hunt for ancient treasures when 150 vendors turn the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic outdoor antiques market! Vintage Appraisal Kiosk – Only $3.00 per item! DJ Ozzy in the Park! LA Swing Dance Posse Special Show at 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. Pet friendly! Free entry and parking! For information, call (310) 328-6107.

See more in the Los Angeles calendar!

~ beige

Do you have a news tip or suggestion on how to improve the Los Angeles County Patch? Perhaps you are interested in having your business become one of the newest sponsors for the Los County Patch? Email me all inquiries at [email protected]

