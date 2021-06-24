To close the pro-democracy newspaper while Beijing tightens it





It took only a year for the National Security Act enacted by Beijing to throw out the largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong. Subsequent media reported on Wednesday that Apple Daily, its main tabloid, would publish its latest copy on Thursday due to an unbearable environment in which local journalists were arrested and millions of dollars in assets were frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement. He was in the offices of CNN's Ivan Watson newspaper shortly after the decision was made. The news caused a tremendous chill in the Hong Kong media industry and the government said the new legislation would not diminish press freedom. Last year, the Chinese government's Hong Kong Communist Party decided to agree with its authoritarian authority to implement the city's security law. Authorities punish subversion, secession, terrorism and co-operation between prison forces for the entire prison. While city leader Carrie Lam said then that press freedoms would still be protected, Apple Daily newspaper staff said they knew it was a matter of time before they were targeted.



