Widow: Covide’s “long haulers” need mental health care immediately





Nick Guthe said his wife Heidi Ferrer, a well-known Hollywood screenwriter, has been battling weak symptoms for more than a year before committing suicide. Guthe told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about his wife’s struggle as a “carrier” of her ex-Covid-19. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Life: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). #CNN # News.



source