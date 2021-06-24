Ivanka and Jared are moving away from Trump’s complaints





With every day he leaves Washington, President Donald Trump’s complaints continue to linger. These complaints appear to be alienating two people closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Sometimes the former president complains for several hours about the 2020 “stolen” election. At other times, his frustrations appear to be in full swing – likely when he is debating his hopeful return to national politics. And despite often being a rotating listener, the gap between Trump and his daughter and son-in-law is growing every week, according to 12 former White House officials, former administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members. Trump spoke with the group’s CNN about changes in the former president’s current inner circle. A big part of the reason for the distinction is Trump’s constant harp and inability to move forward with the past. The former president has also begun to question the role that Kushner – one of the few people who may have been close to Trump during his two presidential campaigns and during his White House tenure – played in his presidential legacy. Ivanka Trump has also tried to untie the knots that have formed over the years in her White House relationship with her father, as she seeks out such a complicated family life, according to two acquaintances. They said he needed to embrace his father and draw a fine line to stay away from his election lies. After spending the last five-and-a-half years with him, Ivanka Trump and Kushner were rarely seen with the former president during his months living in Mar-a-Lago, Palm. Beach, Florida, to live in the countryside at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “They weren’t at the regular spring and summer events in Mar-a-Lago,” says a friend of the club and a close friend, noting that Trump’s eldest daughter and the couple’s three young children are absent. At the same time, the disappearance of Kushner – once the head of Trump’s political operations – was also evident. A person who knows Kushner says there were visits from the Kushner / Trump family to Mar-a-Lago before Trump moved to the North, but they were rare, on average every three to four weeks. The physical distance between them was not far off: after leaving Washington, Kushner and Ivanka Trump went to a height in Miami on a private island nearby waiting for the construction of their mansion. Kushner’s presence, both physically and virtually, is becoming increasingly rare as it was revealed that his father-in-law was still concerned about the 2020 election, according to a person who knew the situation. “He was like a parent who sticks less and less every morning while the baby is going to the nursery,” this person said. #KateBennett #CNN #NewDay.



