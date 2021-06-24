Balloon-covered instruments detect earthquakes, test possible Venus technology





Researchers have detected an earthquake using instruments flying in a balloon over California, and technology could one day detect earthquakes on Venus.

Earthquakes on Earth and beyond are a valuable tool for understanding how planets are built and what they do within them, and scientists have measured both earthquakes and earthquakes. But detecting seismic earthquakes will be more difficult than detecting earthquakes or earthquakes, simply because of how aggressive the planet’s surface is. No probe has operated on the surface of Venus for more than two hours, so scientists are evaluating instruments that might detect earthquakes from a less dangerous environment than the planet’s thick cloud surface.

“Much of our understanding of the Earth’s interior — how it cools and its relationship to the surface, where life exists — comes from analyzing seismic waves that cross regions as deep as the Earth’s inner core,” Jennifer M. Jackson, a geologist at Caltech and co-author of the new paper, said in a statement. NASA statement.

“Tens of thousands of Earth-based seismographs fill spatially dense or permanent networks, enabling this possibility on Earth. We don’t have that luxury on other planets, especially on Venus,” Jackson said. “Observations of seismic activity there will advance our understanding of rocky planets, but the harsh environment of Venus requires us to investigate new detection techniques.”

Measuring seismicity on the Moon and Mars was conceptually simple, albeit difficult to implement. Apollo astronauts placed seismometers on the Moon during their missions 50 years ago, and NASA’s Insight probe on Mars includes a very accurate detector.

But for Venus, scientists believe their best bet will be to design sensor systems that can identify earthquakes from the planet’s atmosphere. Specifically, they’re determining whether a balloon loaded with barometers (instruments that measure atmospheric pressure) will be up to the task of detecting earthquakes.

This technology isn’t nearly ready for a trip to our next world. First, scientists are toying with the idea here on Earth. So in July 2019, when a powerful earthquake shook Ridgecrest, California, and caused more than 10,000 aftershocks, scientists took advantage of the earthquake swarm to test balloon-covered earthquake detection.

The experiment relied on “heliotrope” balloons, which are special balloons that scientists launched early in the day. (For this research, the scientists named their balloons: Tortoise, Hare, Rabbit 2, and CrazyCat.) As the balloon heats up, it rises to 11 to 15 miles (18 to 24 kilometers) in height; As the aurora falls, so does the balloon and the scientists can track their equipment.

Each balloon had a motion-tracking device and a highly sensitive barometer to measure air pressure, and the scientists hoped to detect the low-frequency sound waves caused by the aftershock. But the endeavor was deceptive: the scientists needed an earthquake to occur while they were observing and be strong enough for a balloon barometer to detect at such a great distance and in a stampede mid-flight.

“Trying to detect naturally occurring earthquakes from balloons is a challenge, and when you first look at the data, you can be disappointed, because most low-magnitude earthquakes don’t produce strong sound waves in the atmosphere,” Quentin Briseau, a seismologist at Caltech. The Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) in Oslo, Norway, the study’s lead author, said in the same statement. “All kinds of environmental noises are detected; even the balloons themselves generate noise.”

But on July 22, when both the tortoise and the hare were floating up for a single day of observations, a medium-sized follower with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred. Both barometers picked up the signal, although the data on the Hare instrument included too much noise for scientists to be confident it was actually detecting the earthquake. But the tortoise got a strong enough reading of the event to match the ground-based discoveries, even though the balloon was about 50 miles (78 km) from the epicenter and 3 miles (5 km) above the ground at the time.

One of four balloons loaded with scales to attempt to detect earthquakes, as seen in July 2019 during investigations near Ridgecrest, California. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

“Because there is a dense network of seismograph ground stations in Southern California, we have been able to obtain the ‘ground truth’ regarding [the] The timing and location of the earthquake, Brisso said. “The wave we detected was closely related to nearby ground stations, and when compared to model data, we were convinced – we heard an earthquake.”

The researchers hope to continue collecting data during the flight on Earth, including monitoring different types of earthquakes under different atmospheric conditions. Scientists also want to start including multiple scales on each balloon to determine the source of the detected earthquake.

There is also a lot more modeling that needs to be done to understand how this technology works on earthquakes, the researchers say.

“It should be easier to detect earthquakes from the cold layers of Venus’s atmosphere between 50 to 60 kilometers [about 31 to 37 miles] At the altitude, Siddharth Krishnamurthy, principal investigator for the analysis effort at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said in the same statement: “If we drift over a hot spot, or what looks like a volcano from orbit, the balloon will be able to listen for acoustic clues to see what If he is already acting like an earthly volcano,”

The research is described in a research paper published May 20 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

