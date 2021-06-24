Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.2 earthquake – Solomon Sea, 70 km southwest of Arawa, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, on June 25 1:49 am (GMT +11)





An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude, at a depth of 86 km

June 24 15:00 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 10 minutes. Jun 24 15:04: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 97.0 to 86.0 km (from 60 to 53 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 4.7 km (2.9 mi) SW.

Updated Thursday, June 24, 2021, 15:06

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck 70 kilometers southwest of Arawa, Papua New Guinea, in the early morning.

5.2 June 25 earthquake 1:49 am (GMT +11)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Arawa, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, was reported just 16 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at an average depth of 86 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1:49 am local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Earthquake Monitoring Center (EMSC) recorded the 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) with a magnitude of 5.0, and the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency of magnitude 5.3, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage. , but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Panjuna (population 2,900) located 57 km from the epicenter, Arawa (population 40,300) 70 km, Buen (population 750) 73 km, and Quetta (population 3,600) 77 km. VolcanoDiscovery automatically updates the size and depth if these changes and continues if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: Jun 24, 2021 14:49:57 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 25 1:49 am (GMT +11) Size: 5.2 Depth: 86.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 6.59°S/ 155.05°E (Solomon Sea, Papua New Guinea) Nearest volcano: Bagana (48 km/30 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 57 km (35 mi) WSW of Banguna (population: 2,920) -> See nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 mi) SW of Arawa (population: 40,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) west of Bowen (pop: 750) -> See nearby earthquakes! 260 km (161 mi) northwest of Gizo (New Georgia Range, Solomon Islands) (population: 6,150) -> See nearby earthquakes! 397 km (246 mi) south of Kokobo (population: 26,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 416 km (258 mi) south of Rabaul (population: 8,070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 927 km (576 mi) ENE from Port Moresby (Population: 283,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Light rain 26.6°C (80°F), Humidity: 80%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from the northeast Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy Outgoing Estimated: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.286 km Papua New Guinea: Solomon Islands GFZ 5.382 Kampua New Guinea: Solomon Islands BMKG unknownn/a Near Bowen, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea Vulcano Discovery 5.010 Kampua New Guinea: Near Port Moresby RENASS 5.21 km, Papua New Guinea , BOUGION RENASS 5.21 km Papua New Guinea BOUGION GeoAu Islands 5.469 km61 Km WSW of Panguna, Papua New Guinea USGS User reports on this earthquake (1)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

72 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Very strong shaking (MMI VII) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds: house shaking and ground moving

aftershocks

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, newest first (0 earthquakes so far, frequently updated): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

