Children arrested in a state of illness at a U.S. migrant camp – BBC News





According to a BBC investigation, more than 2,000 migrant children have been arrested for their illnesses and crowded conditions in the Texan desert. The El Paso Fort Bliss camp consists of at least 12 tents – some of which are home to hundreds of teenagers. Staff working there say diseases like Covid, the flu, sore throat and lice have affected hundreds of children since its inception in March. The Department of Health and Human Services, which hires private contractors to help run the camp, did not respond to specific complaints. “It provides the necessary standards of care for children, such as clean and comfortable sleeping rooms, meals, toilets, laundry, educational and recreational activities, and access to medical services.” Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source