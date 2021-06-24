Young doctors from Lebanon dizzy with the fall of the country





Lebanon is on the verge of collapse. In 2019 the optimism of the revolution has almost completely disappeared and the economy is in free fall. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The currency is plunging, leading to hyperinflation. A massive explosion in the port of Beirut last year left 200 dead and thousands injured, making the situation worse. Many young people have decided to leave, including hundreds of doctors and nurses, who form the backbone of the country’s excessively long hospitals. Warning: Some viewers may find some details in this report. Credits: Who Abul Hosn – Filmmaker and Reporter Leena Saidi – Producer ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source