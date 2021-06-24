Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.3 earthquake – Bagram, 11 km southeast of Charikar, Charikar, Parwan, Afghanistan, on June 25 3:34 am (GMT +4:30)





5.3 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 10 km

Jun 24 23:08 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. Jun 24 23:12: Now using data updates from GFZ Jun 24 23:13: Volume has been recalculated from 5.5 to 5.3. The epicenter was corrected by 2.9 km (1.8 mi) northwest.

Updated Thursday, June 24, 2021, 23:18

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 11 km southeast of Charikar, Afghanistan

5.3 June 25 earthquake 3:34 am (GMT +4:30)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan near Charikar, Charikar, Parwan, just 13 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the morning on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3:04 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) which also recorded the 5.3-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 5.1-magnitude quake, and based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter should have felt the quake widely. May cause mild to moderate damage. Moderate shaking probably occurred in Charikar (population 53,700) located 11 km from the epicenter, and Sidgabad (population 7,400) 14 km away. In Jabal al-Siraj (population 15,000) located 21 km from the epicenter, Mir Pasha Koh 5,400 km) 23 km, Tagab (population 6,400) 38 km, Kabul (population 3,043,500) 45 km, and Bagman (49,200) at After 46 km, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight tremor. It was felt at Lagman (17,300) located 93 km from the epicenter, and Jalalabad (population 200,300) 124 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Jun 24, 2021 23:04:44 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 25 3:34 AM (GMT +4:30) Size: 5.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 34.93 °N / 69.24 °E (Bagram, Parwan, Afghanistan) Nearest volcano: Phak (139 km / 86 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 11 km (7 mi) SE Charikar (population: 53,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) south of Sadgabad (Jabul Siraj, Kapisa) (population: 7,410) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 21 km (13 mi) south of Jebel Siraj (Jabal Siraj Walswal) (population: 15,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 23 km (14 mi) northeast of Mir Pasha Koh (Kabul) (Population: 5,410) -> See nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) west of Tagab (Kohi Safi, Kapisa) (population: 6400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) north of Kabul (population: 3,043,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 46 km (29 mi) northeast of Paghman (Kabul) (population: 49,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 mi) northwest of Laghman (Mahtarlam) (population: 17,300) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 mi) west of Jalalabad (Nangarhar) (population: 200,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 276 km (171 mi) south of Mazari Sharif (Balk) (POP: 303300) -> Watch for nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Few clouds 22.1 °C (72 °F), Humidity: 24%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From the Northwest primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) ) Rated released energy: 5.6 x 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,344 tons of TNT) More information

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.310 km Southeast Afghanistan GFZ unknownn / aNear Charikar, Parwan, AfghanistanVolcanoDiscovery 5.110 kmHINDU KUSH REGION, AFGHANISTANEMSC 5.310 km Afghanistan: near KabulRENASS User reports of this earthquake (22)

Bisha (233.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

2.5 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Shake everything

Bagram / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Woke me up. I shook my bed side by side.

39.9 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: Strong:

44.3 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec:.

Kabul City / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Very Short

49.2 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Bagram / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 5-10 seconds

43.8 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

39.2 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very strong shaking (MMI VII) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Bagram / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds: Rolling in a concrete building

kabul / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 sec: was very slow at first but then did some strong tremors

Peshawar, Pakistan / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

PD3 (47.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

kabul / moderate vibration (MMI V) / complex roll (tilt in multiple directions) / 10-15 seconds: very bad vibration

Kabul / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Shake everything

Kabul / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Complex Rolling (Tilt in multiple directions) / 10-15 seconds: very shocking moments

Kabel / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10sec: Lasted at least 8sec and was very strong

Kabul / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

PESHAWAR / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Kabel / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10secs: All I can say is that it was enough to make everyone in the apartment wake up!

45 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

