Earthquake code makes it very likely that California buildings like Florida will collapse





City blueprint: Earthquake code makes ‘less likely’ to collapse California buildings like Florida

The fatal collapse of buildings in Florida raises some question: Could this be happening to buildings in our neighborhoods?

Pasadena, CA – It’s a nightmare that no architect or city planner would want to imagine, but they look and follow closely – a building collapse in Florida.

“We hear everything, from structural integrity to well and everything in between,” says David Reyes, director of planning and community development in Pasadena. “But we don’t want to speculate and we just have to wait and see what they find.”

It shows that California earthquake codes make it less likely to collapse like what we saw in Florida, especially after the Northridge earthquake, which triggered a series of code changes.

The state passes seismic guidelines every three years, sometimes more. Moreover, cities have construction and safety departments, and builders are required to provide plans, obtain permits and submit them for inspection. Even after the building is constructed, the city of Pasadena conducts inspections every four years for multifamily dwellings.

Still, “It’s scary to see this,” adds Reyes.

The way he collapsed on himself makes structural issues the first thought, but there may be more.

“Building on sand is a whole different world,” he explains.

This will come into effect. There were icons in the 80s when this building was built, but it has been modernized.

Reyes shakes his head. “It’s very sad. Our condolences to the families of those affected.”

Amen to that.

