An autistic man earns “tremendous” attention from charity





Exclusive: When Martin Hussey went to support accommodations he thought his family would get the best care.

But Martin, who has autism and learning difficulties, was forgotten at home and abused. The house was run by the National Autistic Society and now Martin's family has won a court settlement against them and paid £ 70,000.



